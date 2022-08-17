Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Birdie Machine (3rd race). Value play of the day: If You Want It (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,2,3,4/2,5/7,10,12/7/2,3,5,9), $48.00.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Red's Mr Z (Barandela, Rarick)113/15-1

2: Warburn (Arroyo, Rarick)118/15-1

3: Kurt's Choice (Quinonez, Robertson)118/5-1

4: Notorious Mrsecret (Harr, Hanson)118/12-1

5: Scatamaran (Hernandez, Richard)118/6-1

6: West Island (Fuentes, Rengstorf)118/8-1

7: Imagine Draygon (Conning, Backhaus)118/30-1

8: Wild Time (Roman, Robertson)118/6-1

9: Hand Pay (Goodwin, Robertson)118/4-1

10: Undertow (Eikleberry, Berndt)118/7-2

11: Roses by Liam (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/10-1

ROSES BY LIAM (11) comes from a very precocious family where three siblings have raced and two won in their career debut and the other took second (and he won the Minnesota Derby last weekend). Must break alertly. KURT'S CHOICE (3) debuts for a good win early barn and his siblings have produced down in Iowa. UNDERTOW (10) had good connections and his older sister has won five in a row at Canterbury but may want longer on the grass.

——

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Silly Notion (Lara, Silva, Jr.)122/6-1

2: If You Want It (Hernandez, Wong)122/4-1

3: Kalliniki (Eikleberry, Silva, Jr.)122/5-2

4: Shes Got the Power (Fuentes, Rhone)122/7-2

5: Skykat (Lopez, Donlin)122/10-1

6: Criminal Record (Wade, Asprino)122/8-1

7: Mizzanna (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)124/5-1

8: Elemental (Arroyo, Perkinson)122/15-1

IF YOU WANT IT (2) has had tough post positions in last two. Moves inside and new pilot, Hernandez, should be able to sit behind the speed and make a move in the lane. KALLINIKI (3) starts for the fourth time in seven weeks. Likes to be up front but there appears to be a lot of speed. MIZZANNA (7) likes the Shakopee sod with all her wins coming over the local surface but faces tougher today.

——

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Smart Oxie (Lara, Livingston)119/6-1

2: R Voo's Taboo (Quinonez, Westermann)124/12-1

3: Burn Boss (Bridgmohan, Hanson)119/20-1

4: Sweet Analyzer (Carter, Riecken)119/5-1

5: Tapit Sam (Hernandez, Litfin)124/3-1

6: Birdie Machine (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/2-1

7: Smokeonthehorizon (Roman, Berndt)119/7-2

BIRDIE MACHINE (6) is bred for speed as his sister, Brewhouse, won her debut by eight-lengths. The four bullet workouts on his résumé indicates his readiness. SMART OXIE (1) has speed and the rail and has been steadily progressing with each start. SMOKEONTHEHORIZON (7) is the "other" Berndt and could be a factor if he breaks well from the outside post.

——

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Champagne Pegasus (Hernandez, Wong)124/3-1

2: Coastal Waters (Wade, Lund)124/4-1

3: Souper Fortune (Lopez, Rosin)124/6-1

4: Feeding Frenzy (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/5-1

5: Hightail Cowboy (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/9-2

6: Devoted to You (Fuentes, Rhone)124/8-1

7: Star of Stars (Conning, Russell)124/20-1

8: Edgie Reggie (Lara, Rengstorf)124/15-1

9: Chicken Truck (Quinonez, Danger)124/12-1

10: Mr. Cougar (Roman, Westermann)124/12-1

COASTAL WATERS (2) needs a hot early pace to set up his patented late kick and by the looks of the speed in this race, he should get it. Wade will save ground and make one late move. CHAMPAGNE PEGASUS (1) is ultra-consistent in posting good speed figures but rarely crosses the wire first. FEEDING FRENZY (4) won his last race with a dream trip along the rail. Might need a similar scenario today.

——

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Prestigiously Wild (Lara, Backhaus)118/30-1

2: Wynn Trip (Goodwin, Robertson)118/4-1

3: Jersey Wanna Bee (Harr, Hanson)118/20-1

4: Quarantena Bambino (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/6-1

5: Total Surprise (Roman, Berndt)118/5-2

6: Mr Insensitive (Hernandez, Silva)118/8-1

7: Jose Patio (Lopez, Biehler)118/12-1

8: Sir Sterling (Conning, Rengstorf)118/12-1

9: Protonic and Gin (Wade, Robertson)118/5-1

10: Borderlineoutaline (Arroyo, Rarick)118/15-1

11: Fisherman Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/8-1

WYNN TRIP (2) has the genes to be a runner as three of his full siblings won over $250K in their careers including the great sprinter, Wynn Time. If he breaks cleanly from the inside, he could be the one to catch. TOTAL SURPRISE (5) broke a little slowly in his debut and was playing catch up after. Expecting an improved effort. MR INSENSITIVE (6) only has three works but gets the leading rider aboard.

——

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Palace Prince (Wade, Belvoir)124/12-1

2: Kramden (Quinonez, Padilla)124/10-1

3: Rocktizway (Lindsay, Velazquez)124/12-1

4: Gainer (Roman, Anderson)124/20-1

5: Unbroken Song (Lopez, Litfin)124/6-1

6: Bourbon Tan (Barandela, Perkinson)119/20-1

7: Cashanova (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/4-1

8: Mischievous Mo (Hernandez, Fields)124/15-1

9: Fayette Warrior (Arroyo, Bethke)124/15-1

10: Mr. Who (Harr, Williams)124/9-2

11: Camps Bay (Bridgmohan, Sanderson)124/10-1

12: River Rose (Lara, Silva, Jr.)124/3-1

RIVER ROSE (12) just missed in last while opening a lead in the stretch. Was four-lengths clear of third. Will need to break smoothly because the first turn comes up quickly at this distance. CASHANOVA (7) returns to the level he was claimed at for Broberg who has won with 38% of his starters at Canterbury the last month. MR. WHO (10) was a close third at this level two back on the turf. Ran even on the dirt in last but returns to the turf today.

——

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Priceless Miracle (Gallardo, Smith)124/15-1

2: I Came to Shame (Harr, Smith)124/15-1

3: Temporarily (Lara, Silva, Jr.)119/4-1

4: House of Targaryen (Hernandez, Silva)124/5-1

5: Clare Crescent (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)119/20-1

6: Orts Dream (Arroyo, Lawrence)124/15-1

7: She's Xtremely Hot (Roman, Robertson)124/5-2

8: Moonshine Moxy (Lindsay, Silva)124/6-1

9: Impulsus (Wade, Kenney)119/12-1

10: Give Em Shade (Barandela, Smith)119/30-1

11: Full Speed Astern (Bridgmohan, Bullene)119/15-1

12: That Would Be Nice (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)124/6-1

MOONSHINE MOXY (8) has two wins due to her state-bred status and is dropping aggressively in class. Should be prominent early and will see how the race develops. SHE'S EXTREMELY HOT (7) cuts back in distance for the top barn and will be flying late. HOUSE OF TARGARYEN (4) drops half in class and has some early speed. Red-hot Hernandez may send her and dare them to catch her.

——

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Gone a Lil Lu Hu (Harr, Smith)124/10-1

2: Natural Chill (Roman, Robertson)124/4-1

3: Sr. Bom Bon (Hernandez, Silva)124/6-1

4: New Dice (Wade, Litfin)124/6-1

5: Ruby's Red Devil (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

6: Poverty Flats (Arroyo, Anderson)124/12-1

7: Irish Tuff (Quinonez, Padilla)124/9-2

8: Herecomesthehammer (Lara, Kenney)119/15-1

9: Misawa (Bridgmohan, Rarick)124/8-1

SR. BOM BON (3) is third off the long layoff for the Silva barn. Won last two starts locally last summer and drops in class. Could be rounding into form. NATURAL CHILL (2) could be loose on the lead with Roman in the irons. If he's allowed to set slow fractions, he might have some fight to the wire. MISAWA (9) drops half in class and speed figures fit but has been inconsistent all year.

——

9 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Karls Dirt Surfin (Cervantes, McDaniel)127/5-2

2: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston)125/8-1

3: Kowboy Alex (Suarez Ricardo, Wilson)127/10-1

4: Caboose On the Loose (Escobedo, Stein)125/9-2

5: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Frink, Rarick)125/12-1

6: Cuervo On Rocks (Estrada, Backhaus)125/15-1

7: Eos Saving Interest (Quiroz, Hardy)125/6-1

8: Catch the Drama (Beverly Jr., Norton)127/2-1

KARLS DIRT SURFIN (1) gets the rail and has posted two fast speed figures this year. Needs to break alertly to hold the rail. CATCH THE DRAMA (8) starts for the scorching hot Norton barn but gets the outside post and has had 13 tries to graduate already. CABOOSE ON THE LOOSE (4) gets the top jock and has shown interest in last two.

——

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/9-2

2: Shrimpee (Suarez Ricardo, Stein)127/7-2

3: Relentless Babe (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/5-2

4: Makin Drama (Beverly Jr., Norton)125/12-1

5: Chloes Magic (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/9-5

6: Western Reserve (Quiroz, Hardy)127/6-1

RELENTLESS BABE (3) is looking to regain her form after two sub-par efforts. Escobedo gets back up and he was aboard for both of her wins. CHLOES MAGIC (5) freaked in her last start but her jockey chose the top pick for Olmstead. SHRIMPEE (2) has impressive speed figures but hasn't won in over a year.

——

11 110 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Chicklet (Estrada, Backhaus)127/12-1

2: Relentless Anvil (Quiroz, Stein)125/7-2

3: Fosse (Beverly Jr., Hybsha)127/9-2

4: Firstjesstothemoon (Frink, Backhaus)125/6-1

5: Vf Politics N Chicks (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/5-2

6: Fdd Texas Tea (Harr, Hybsha)127/2-1

VF POLITICS N CHICKS (5) has been breaking quickly for the top barn and will need to for this uber-sprint. FDD TEXAS TEA (6) has some nice speed but has tried this gimmick distance twice and wasn't close in either. CHICKLET (1) will try to break like a rocket and hold on late.