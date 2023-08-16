JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: It's Me (6th race). Value play of the day: Cashanova (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,3,4,6/5/1,2,3,4,5,6/2,4), $30.00.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Bodemeister (Lopez, Kenney)119/10-1

2: Jackson Action (Ulloa, Berndt)124/5-2

3: Eye On Ry (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/2-1

4: Wynn Trip (Hernandez, Robertson)119/6-1

5: Dominus Tecum (Wade, Litfin)124/5-1

6: R Voo's Taboo (Gallardo, Westermann)124/7-2

EYE ON RY (3) makes his second career start for a barn that wins at 29% with that move. Ran evenly in his debut and should appreciate getting off the rail. WYNN TRIP (4) has multiple full siblings that are quality sprinters. Has had time to mature after two poor starts as a two-year-old and adds Lasix. JACKSON ACTION (2) was beat has the heavy favorite in last but has talent and switches to the dirt.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sixth Street (Quinonez, Silva, Jr.)124/5-2

2: Purrfect Moon (Barajas, Silva)119/15-1

3: Miss Mac Mac (Roman, Padilla)119/6-1

4: Let Me Down Easy (Lopez, Biehler)119/10-1

5: Thorn Crown (Wade, Riecken)119/2-1

6: Chaparrita (Hernandez, Silva)119/9-2

7: Bailout Kela (Valenzuela, Miller)124/5-1

THORN CROWN (5) has attempted back-to-back turf sprints and improved substantially in her second start. Should be able to sit behind the early speed and make her move late. SIXTH STREET (1) was heavily favored in last and shook clear only to tire late. Jockey Quinonez has been riding as well as anyone lately. MISS MAC MAC (3) broke her maiden easily at the beginning of the meet but then had a layoff before struggling in last.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Casey's Law (Gallardo, Robertson)124/10-1

2: Happy Dancer (Wade, Lund)119/9-2

3: Jrue Breeze (Murray, Scherer)124/3-1

4: Crocodile Tears (Lopez, Rarick)119/5-2

5: Lo Lo's Laughter (Hernandez, Berndt)124/12-1

6: My Crazy Neighbor (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/7-2

7: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)124/6-1

CROCODILE TEARS (4) narrowly missed in last after leading the entire way before getting nailed at the wire. As a three-year-old, he still has upside and his speed is dangerous. LO LO'S LAUGHTER (5) had a disastrous trip in last checking multiple times. Graduated easily two back for the leading barn. CASEY'S LAW (1) has potent early speed but has been tiring late. His local races last year were impressive.

4 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Zumurudee (Ulloa, Woolley, Jr.)122/8-1

2: Cashanova (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)117/7-2

3: Club Mesquite (Quinonez, Williams)122/12-1

4: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

5: Super Wise (Wade, Scherer)122/6-1

6: Thirty Seconds Out (Sosa, Silva, Jr.)117/9-2

7: War Chest (Hernandez, Rengstorf)122/4-1

CASHANOVA (2) is third off the layoff, drops in class and is bred for the distance. Has tactical speed to be involved early and the weight allowance for the apprentice rider is a bonus at this marathon distance. NOBLE PURSUIT (4) is two-for three at this specialty distance and is in great form having won four of last five on the grass. THIRTY SECONDS OUT (6) could be the controlling speed and has been first/second in 13-of-24 on the turf.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Inter Miami (Santos, Rhone)124/9-2

2: Stormin Hongkong (Roman, Danger)124/12-1

3: Geaux Yoshka (Hernandez, Van Winkle)124/5-2

4: Prize Fighter (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/15-1

5: Windcracker (Barajas, Silva)124/7-2

6: Macho Rocco (Quinonez, Diodoro)124/5-1

7: Sea to Success (Berrios-Lopez, Martinez)119/6-1

8: Blame J D (Hernandez, Richard)124/6-1

BLAME J D (8) is third off the layoff and gets the outside post for the leading jockey. He loves the local oval having hit the board in all four Shakopee starts and should be able to work out a good trip. SEA TO SUCCESS (7) makes his second start for a high percentage barn and has tactical speed to pick his position. INTER MIAMI (1) ran respectable in his local debut and already has three wins this year.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mark of Victory (Wade, Lund)119/6-1

2: Dixie Girl To (Gallardo, Westermann)124/8-1

3: Graceful Moon (Harr, Cline)119/15-1

4: Northern Charmer (Sosa, Rengstorf)114/5-1

5: It's Me (Roman, Berndt)119/8-5

6: Dr Z's Elsa (Barajas, Silva)119/4-1

7: Roll Gypsy Roll (Hernandez, Richard)119/2-1

8: Tatum's Journey (Hernandez, Robertson)119/6-1

9: Tammy Macho (Valenzuela, Martinez)119/12-1

IT'S ME (5) makes only her fourth career start and drops from maiden special weights to maiden claiming. Faces open company for the first time but her speed figures dominate. MARK OF VICTORY (1) improved in her second grass start and get the advantageous rail draw. Need to take another step forward to compete. DIXIE GIRL TO (2) has had many opportunities to graduate but tries the sod for the first time and may like it.

7 Northland Juvenile Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: U Cankissmy Jazz (Garcia, Olmstead)124/10-1

2: Sir Walter Stoli (Harr, Hanson)124/15-1

3: Cowboys R Myheros (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/7-2

4: Dominyun Reins (Estrada, Stein)124/5-2

5: This Candy Is Grand (Ramirez, Stein)124/20-1

6: Jess Henry (Frink, Hanson)124/8-1

7: Silver Dakota Moon (Smith, Norton)124/3-1

8: Valiant Speed (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/15-1

9: Dennis the Mennis (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/8-1

10: Wgslightwilliegirlup (Goodwin, Wilson)124/20-1

11: Favorite Teller Mrl (Gutierrez, Norton)124/8-1

12: Sassyfrass T (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/10-1

COWBOYS R MYHEROS (3) ran a good speed figure two back at Prairie Meadows while just missing. Lost all chance in last after breaking awkwardly. A clean break is the key for the top barn. SILVER DAKOTA MOON (7) raced extremely well down in Oklahoma this spring. Didn't fare well in first local start but probably needed that race. DOMINYUN REINS (4) starts for a good barn and has a win under her belt.

8 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Derby. Purse: $60,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: My Vgw Hero (Torres, Olmstead)125/10-1

2: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/5-2

3: Alotta Oh La La (Smith, Norton)125/8-1

4: Relentless Okie (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/3-1

5: Shakalah (Ramirez, Olmstead)125/15-1

6: Elegant Dynastia (Gutierrez, Hardy)125/15-1

7: Party Like a Hero (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/30-1

8: My Candys Relentless (Navarrete, Jr., Olmstead)125/12-1

9: Surprise Party (Garcia, Olmstead)125/5-1

10: Surprise Surprise (Ramirez, Hardy)125/12-1

11: Davila (Samaniego, Olmstead)125/10-1

BEEP BEEP REV REV (2) already has seven career wins on her resume including three wins in five starts locally. The Escobedo/Olmstead combination has won 41% of the time at Canterbury in the last two years. RELENTLESS OKIE (4) is the other Olmstead and has run back-to-back good speed figures in Iowa. ALOTTA OH LA LA (3) has three wins locally and won her last against weaker. Will need her best.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $98,600.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Minnie (Smith, Olmstead)124/6-1

2: Relentless Robin (Navarrete, Jr., Olmstead)124/8-1

3: Gg Heart On Fire (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)124/20-1

4: Averys Treasure (Garcia, Olmstead)124/15-1

5: Runnin Mann (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/15-1

6: I Got Thiss (Gutierrez, Norton)124/12-1

7: Relentless Corona (Torres, Olmstead)124/4-1

8: Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez, Stein)124/9-2

9: Sum Special Gumbo (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/12-1

10: Relentless Bay (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/2-1

RELENTLESS CORONA (7) is still a maiden but has been close in three-of-five career starts for the top barn. Continues to progress and another step forward may get the job done. RELENTLESSLY FAST (8) is on a roll having won back-to-back. If he stays in good form, he'll be a major factor. RELENTLESS BAY (10) is the other Olmstead and has the highest speed figure in the field but must overcome a tough outside post.