JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Strabella (8th race). Value play of the day: El Encanto (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (3,5,6,7,9/1,5,7/4,6,9/3,5/3), $45.00.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hidden Profit (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)113/6-1

2: Bourbon Aficionado (Gallardo, Robertson)118/2-1

3: The Man the Myth (Roman, Berndt)118/3-1

4: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva)118/6-1

5: El Encanto (Wade, Lund)118/9-2

6: I Conduit (Hernandez, Silva)118/10-1

7: Tell 'Em I'm Comin (Harr, Cline)118/8-1

EL ENCANTO (5) makes his debut for the Lund barn which hits with 23% of their first-time-starters. The barn has trained many by this sire and the workout on August 12th signals his readiness. THE MAN THE MYTH (3) is a full brother to the legend, 2022 Canterbury Horse of the Year, Midnight Current. Only three workouts but leading barn will have him well prepared. BOURBON AFICIONADO (2) debuts for high percentage barn and gets an advantageous inside post.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dropped Cold (Roman, Rhone)119/12-1

2: Betyar Azets (Barajas, Silva)119/2-1

3: Tammy Macho (Berrios-Lopez, Martinez)114/10-1

4: Dr Z's Elsa (Hernandez, Silva)119/4-1

5: Mark of Victory (Wade, Lund)119/7-2

6: Sheza Real Deal (Sosa, Backhaus)114/15-1

7: Graceful Moon (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

8: Roll Gypsy Roll (Hernandez, Richard)119/9-2

DR Z'S ELSA (4) ran in spots in her last turf race while wide most of the race. Has improved since stepping on the grass and maybe a jockey change will make the difference. BETYAR AZETS (2) was the favorite in her last start at Horseshoe and pulled up soon after the start. Has had two works since that race. ROLL GYPSY ROLL (8) is well bred for the surface but hasn't raced to her genes. Claimed out of last.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Club Mesquite (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)119/9-2

2: Hightail Cowboy (Quinonez, Donlin)124/5-2

3: Thick Haze (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/9-5

4: I Will Stand (Wade, Richard)124/5-1

5: Last Martini (Roman, Woolley, Jr.)124/4-1

6: Unbroken Song (Ulloa, Geditz)124/15-1

CLUB MESQUITE (1) doesn't try the dirt often but when he does, he's been successful. Won easily on the dirt two back while winning by seven-lengths. Gets the rail and same jockey to attempted to duplicate that effort. THICK HAZE (3) has only tried the dirt four times in his 26-race career. Has tactical speed to be involved early. HIGHTAIL COWBOY (2) could be loose on the lead but how long will he last?

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kinetic Swagger (Gallardo, Robertson)124/12-1

2: Mishko (Barajas, Silva)124/15-1

3: Macedonian Ruler (Wade, Rosin)124/5-2

4: Cibertruck (Hernandez, Martinez)124/12-1

5: Of Good Report (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/6-1

6: Ima Harley Too (Roman, Biehler)124/8-1

7: Carmenootz (Santos, Carmichael)124/5-1

8: Feeding Frenzy (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/6-1

9: Mark in Greeley (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/4-1

MACEDONIAN RULER (3) just missed two back on the sod and then lost a close one on the dirt in last. Returns to his preferred surface and switches to Wade in the saddle. Should be running his best late. MARK IN GREELEY (9) raced against better in last and was blocked in the stretch. Tough post to overcome but has ability. OF GOOD REPORT (5) does his best running late so he would appreciate a hot early pace.

5 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Allotrope (Roman, Berndt)119/2-1

2: Majestic Cinema (Murray, Espinoza)119/5-1

3: Melania T (Carmona, Tranquilino)114/8-1

4: Nona (Sosa, Backhaus)119/12-1

5: Kamikaze Blue (Wade, Lund)119/3-1

6: Highly Creative (Berrios-Lopez, Rarick)114/6-1

7: Nine Crowns (Gallardo, Lund)124/9-2

KAMIKAZE BLUE (5) makes her third start off a layoff and only her fourth start his year. She is improving with every start and as a three-year-old, still has upside. Her tactical speed gives Wade many options. NINE CROWNS (7) is the other Lund starter along with the top pick. Posted a nice speed figure locally last summer but something obviously went wrong physically soon after. ALLOTROPE (1) has early speed, the rail and is conditioned by a barn that is on fire.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mo Smoking (Murray, Scherer)119/6-1

2: Texas Twinkies (Lindsay, Silva)119/8-1

3: Shezonezestreet (Berrios-Lopez, Roberts)119/12-1

4: Magic Glass (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-1

5: Delusional Dream (Hernandez, Sheehan)124/8-1

6: Right of Refusal (Wade, Rosin)119/4-1

7: Bailout Kela (Hernandez, Miller)124/12-1

8: Tantima (Roman, Biehler)124/12-1

9: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva)119/3-1

10: Icywilburnyeh (Sosa, Bedford)119/20-1

11: Dura the Explorer (Santos, Carmichael)124/20-1

MAGIC GLASS (4) only has four career starts and two of those are as a three-year-old. Ran evenly in last sprinting on the turf but should like stretching out around two-turns. Will give her another chance coming from a top barn. RIGHT OF REFUSAL (6) has tactical speed and breeding indicates she'll like the added distance. MIZ CALI (9) has been facing better and holding her own. Class relief could be the key.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Give Em Shade (Lindsay, Smith)124/12-1

2: Roundabout (Wolff, Wolff)124/6-1

3: Let Me Down Easy (Quinonez, Biehler)119/4-1

4: Spoiled Brat (Murray, Rengstorf)119/9-2

5: Ghost of Genevieve (Berrios-Lopez, Silva)119/8-5

6: Northern Charmer (Sosa, Rengstorf)114/3-1

GHOST OF GENEVIEVE (5) regressed in last after battling between horses for the lead early and succumbing late. Bug boy jumps aboard and he will try to use her early speed to dictate terms. LET ME DOWN EASY (3) drops in class and returns to state-restricted conditions where she graduated two back. May challenge the top pick for the lead. ROUNDABOUT (2) stumbled at the start in last and will try to circle the field.

8 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mighty Madi (Sosa, Rarick)114/3-1

2: Sassy Banker (Carmona, Riecken)119/15-1

3: Strabella (Hernandez, Donlin)124/9-5

4: Honeycrisp (Wade, Richard)119/5-2

5: Native Doll (Berrios-Lopez, Rengstorf)114/9-2

6: Danzonby (Harr, Backhaus)124/8-1

STRABELLA (3) has had eleven chances to break her maiden but has hit the board in seven of those starts. Attempts a dirt route for the first time this year and her speed figures dominate. NATIVE DOLL (5) comes from a good barn, gets in light with the apprentice aboard and is bred to like the stretch-out. HONEYCRISP (4) has been running exclusively on the grass and showing some early zip. Might wake up trying dirt for the first time.