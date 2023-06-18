JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Xavey Dave (2nd race). Value play of the day: Allotrope (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2/1,2,6/1,2,6/1,4/6,7), $36.00.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Yo Dawg (Ulloa, Berndt)124/2-1

2: Heavenly Gazebo (Roman, Tranquilino)124/12-1

3: Crocodilehunter (Quinonez, Padilla)119/8-5

4: Happy Hour Bobby (Gallardo, Robertson)124/9-2

5: Quarantena Bambino (Reyes, Robertson)119/8-1

6: Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez, Deshazo)124/6-1

CROCODILEHUNTER (3) was patiently handled by Quinonez in last as he sat behind the pacesetters early before making a move at the top of the stretch. The horse he beat was a next-out winner. YO DAWG (1) has only tried dirt twice and one of them was a nice maiden win against open company at Hawthorne. QUARANTENA BAMBINO (5) broke his maiden easily last year before trying stakes and Robertson trainees improve with age.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mister Muldoon (Reyes, Robertson)117/10-1

2: Cousvinnysacanuck (Quinonez, Berndt)122/2-1

3: Angel's Magic (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/9-2

4: Modern Science (Wade, Berndt)122/7-2

5: Xavey Dave (Gallardo, Robertson)122/7-5

XAVEY DAVE (5) ran spectacularly off the bench in season debut going short on dirt. He might be better going long on turf. Faced stakes company last summer/fall, so gets class relief. ANGEL'S MAGIC (3) went wire-to-wire running his foes off their feet in last. Will try similar tactics today but those chasing him are tougher. COUSVINNYSACANUCK (2) should appreciate two-turns on the lawn for the second time.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bold Minister (Hernandez, Richard)124/5-2

2: Meet Joe (Wade (Kenney)124/4-1

3: Unleash the Beast (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

4: Nietzsche (Ulloa, Hanson)124/10-1

5: Tizona (Santos, Silva, Jr.)124/9-5

6: Release the Beast (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/6-1

UNLEASH THE BEAST (3) is a grizzled veteran with 13 lifetime wins including eight at Canterbury. Better days may be behind him but drops to the lowest level, has speed and likes the distance. BOLD MINISTER (1) won back-to-back last summer locally but tailed off the second half of the year. Long rest may be a benefit. TIZONA (5) is from the same barn as the top pick and has speed but is zero-for-19 on dirt.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Runaway Ready (Gallardo, Robertson)122/6-1

2: King of the Kids (Quinonez, Berndt)122/2-1

3: Public Opinion (Lopez, Rarick)117/12-1

4: Glendale (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)112/5-1

5: Board Certified (Santos, Rhone)122/4-1

6: Little Red Rifle (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)122/7-2

7: Don't Box Me In (Roman, Berndt)122/5-2

8: Schmooze (Murray, Riecken)122/6-1

KING OF THE KIDS (2) raced against some nice horse on the local lawn last summer. Comes into the races with another year of maturity and Berndt wins at 27% off the layoff. RUNAWAY READY (1) has hit the board in seven-of-13 and his only turf try was a nice second out of a key race. Gallardo will use the rail to his advantage. SCHMOOZE (8) could be the controlling speed and is bred to relish the footing.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: I'm So Funny (Harr, Cline)119/7-2

2: Kookyberry (Quinonez, Rengstorf)119/10-1

3: Strabella (Hernandez, Donlin)124/5-2

4: Midnight Lane (Ulloa, Berndt)119/9-2

5: Sweet Melady (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/12-1

6: Missmollyorbit (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/8-5

MISSMOLLYORBIT (6) looks to be the speed of the speed and the outside post will allow her to see how the pace develops. As a three-year-old, has plenty of upside. KOOKYBERRY (2) makes her three-year-old debut and ran respectable in career debut before regressing in next start. Returns to state-breds. I'M SO FUNNY (1) ran evenly in first local start. Might see another move forward in second start off the layoff.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Summer Fireflys (Lopez, Candelas)124/9-2

2: Allotrope (Roman, Berndt)119/3-1

3: Sassy Banker (Valenzuela, Riecken)124/20-1

4: Caly Bali (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/10-1

5: Russian Tothe Wire (Wade, Lund)119/5-1

6: Mary's Boon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-2

7: Smart Leah (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-1

8: Nine Crowns (Quinonez, Lund)124/6-1

ALLOTROPE (2) has good speed figures as a still maturing three-year-old and has tactical speed. Bred to adore the move to the grass and you can't argue with the connections. SUMMER FIREFLYS (1) has been close many times with seven in-the-money finishes but tends to hang when it counts and faces open company. MARY'S BOON (6) posted nice speed figures against much better at Oaklawn but has been backing up in the stretch.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cross the Causeway (Gallardo, Robertson)119/7-2

2: Class Compounds (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-1

3: Rowdy Red Glare (Bridgmohan, Bedford)124/15-1

4: Going At It (Roman, Berndt)119/5-2

5: Alcazaba (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)119/8-1

6: Forever Indian (Barajas, McDaniel)124/15-1

7: Briartown (Hernandez, Richard)119/9-5

CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (1) should move forward after his first start around two-turns and the move back to dirt. Possess good tactical speed and is second off the layoff for Robertson. GOING AT IT (4) gets first-time Lasix for a barn that wins at 31% with such move. Raced two times at Hawthorne and the dirt effort wasn't bad. BRIARTOWN (7) was bet down in local debut and ran poorly. Might like the stretch-out around two-turns.

8 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Willowmygirl (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)112/8-1

2: Mylastredcent (Hernandez, Rarick)122/5-1

3: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan)122/4-1

4: Countess of Cairo (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)117/12-1

5: Honey Bella (Gallardo, Robertson)122/5-1

6: Desert Glow (Wade, Rengstorf)122/7-2

7: Morgs World (Reyes, Robertson)122/2-1

MORGS WORLD (7) is a totally different horse when on turf. Returns off a long layoff but catches the right field today. Needs to cure the seconditis she's been experiencing. DESERT GLOW (6) is third off the layoff and had some success on the Shakopee sod last summer. Wade in the saddle is a bonus. HONEY BELLA (5) could be winging it on the front-end but how long will she last. Speed had been advantageous on the turf recently.