Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Elle's Lil Diva (2nd race). Value play of the day: Causeway Surprise (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5 (1,2,3/1,3,4/5,6/2/1,2,3,6,7), $45.

1. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Miami Crockett (Hernandez, Kenney) 124/6-1

2: Twentyone N Change (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-2

3: Hi Ho Cheerio (Lopez, Bethke) 124/9-2

4: Samurai Mike (Hernandez, Litfin) 124/9-5

5: Tim's Buddy (Lopez, Asprino) 124/5-1

6: Perfect Fanny (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/8-1

7: Take Me Up Brady (Valenzuela, Spencer) 124/10-1

8: Language Barrier (Wade, Peters) 124/12-1

TWENTYONE N CHANGE (2) is second off the layoff and showed good early zip before tiring in last. Has two wins at the distance and will try to break alertly, clear the field and hold them off late. SAMURAI MIKE (4) just missed in last at this distance. Speed figures are impressive but only has one victory in his past 19 starts. MIAMI CROCKETT (1) has five wins at the distance and draws the rail to save ground.

2. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Alqwani (Roman, Padilla) 124/10-1

2: Voodoo Fire (Wade, Hanson) 124/8-1

3: Elle's Lil Diva (Barajas, Silva) 119/8-5

4: Pat's Gal (Harr, Cline) 119/5-2

5: Competitive Spirit (Gallardo, McDaniel) 124/5-1

6: Ain'tnosweetie (Hernandez, Litfin) 124/4-1

ELLE'S LIL DIVA (3) has won two of her four career starts but fits the conditions due to her Minnesota-bred status. Has tactical speed to be involved early and her last speed figure dominates. AIN'TNOSWEETIE (6) drops in class and returns to the dirt after three turf tries. Ran some nice races during the competitive Oaklawn meet in the winter/spring. PAT'S GAL (4) has speed but just graduated after 12 attempts.

3. 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva) 118/5-1

2: Stradivarian (Hernandez, Martinez) 118/6-1

3: Skinny Bobby (Murray, Scherer) 118/4-1

4: Bluejay Way (Valenzuela, Van Winkle) 118/9-5

5: Angel's Shadows (Quinonez, Martinez) 118/10-1

6: Kaprizov (Hernandez, Litfin) 118/5-2

BLUEJAY WAY (4) was involved in a speed duel in his debut before being pinched back and altering course. That experience should prove valuable in his second start. SKINNY BOBBY (3) was bet somewhat in his career debut. The family tree is full of precocious runners so expecting a better effort second time out. ANGEL'S SHADOWS (5) didn't show much in debut breaking from the rail. Adds blinkers in this one.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Causeway Surpise (Lopez, Rengstorf) 119/5-1

2: Total Surprise (Valenzuela, Berndt) 119/2-1

3: Angel of Attack (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/9-2

4: Sweet Analyzer (Santos, Riecken) 124/12-1

5: Found Jordan (Ulloa, Peters) 124/3-1

6: B L's Concerto (Hernandez, Donlin) 119/6-1

7: Whodoesitbetter (Wade, Riecken) 124/8-1

CAUSEWAY SURPRISE (1) tries the lawn for the first time. Breeding indicates he should relish the surface change and with the inside post and the addition of blinkers, he could be on the lead early. TOTAL SURPRISE (2) attempts grass for the second time after never threatening in his first try. Has been heavily favored four times but has yet to graduate. ANGEL OF ATTACK (3) is regally bred for the turf but has yet to pick of his feet in two grass tries. Can't dismiss the leading barn.

5. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Lyrical (Sosa, Rarick) 119/5-2

2: Diva de Kela (Ulloa, Hanson) 124/12-1

3: Where's Frankie (Hernandez, Silva Jr.) 124/9-5

4: Flash Flood (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino) 119/9-2

5: Peppermint Sister (Roman, Biehler) 119/6-1

6: Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela, Gutierrez) 124/4-1

WHERE'S FRANKIE (3) is third off the layoff for a high percentage barn. Appears to be the controlling speed of the race and if Hernandez breaks alertly, they will have to catch her down the lane. FLASH FLOOD (4) drops half in class after her seasonal debut. Has tactical speed to track the top pick and pounce if she falters. LYRICAL (1) will use her rail draw to save ground and try to wear them down late.

6. 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Spoiled Brat (Sosa, Rengstorf) 114/9-2

2: Balimos (Wade, Rosin) 124/6-1

3: Roundabout (Wolff, Wolff) 124/15-1

4: Sense of Flurry (Santos, Berndt) 124/5-1

5: Ghost of Genevieve (Lopez, Silva) 124/9-5

6: Chocolate Freckles (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/3-1

7: Picaflor (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/8-1

GHOST OF GENEVIEVE (5) finished second at this level in past two but was five lengths and 15 lengths clear of third. Is lone speed and will attempt to run her competition off their feet. CHOCOLATE FRECKLES (6) has tactical speed and gets in light with the bug boy. Will try to stalk and pounce. BALIMOS (2) cuts back in distance and returns to dirt. A speed duel in front of her will accentuate her closing kick.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Jomama Sassy (Murray, Bethke) 119/15-1

2: Ann Alee (Quinonez, Biehler) 119/3-1

3: Stylin N Profilin (Barajas, Silva) 124/8-1

4: Runaway A. Train (Gallardo, Robertson) 124/9-2

5: Sunshine Fever (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/7-2

6: Diamond Missy (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/10-1

7: Harlow's Harmony (Roman, Biehler) 124/2-1

ANN ALEE (2) tried stakes competition last out and battled for the lead early before succumbing late. Gets back on Lasix, should appreciate the new footing and could be loose on the lead. HARLOW'S HARMONY (7) has some early speed and from the outside post, Roman will be able to see how the race develops. Has potential to improve. RUNAWAY A. TRAIN (4) has won two in a row against open company and now faces state-restricted.

8. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Big League Benny (Hernandez, Silva Jr.) 122/9-5

2: O Dogg (Quinonez, Riecken) 122/12-1

3: Dillon Rocks (Roman, Gutierrez) 122/9-2

4: Botany (Gallardo, Litfin) 122/12-1

5: Push Through (Hernandez, Gutierrez) 122/15-1

6: New Dice (Wade, Litfin) 122/5-1

7: Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela, Richard) 122/2-1

BIG LEAGUE BENNY (1) has placed in past two while easily defeating the third-place finishers. Conditioned by a high-percentage barn, gets the top rider and an advantageous post position. NEW DICE (6) likes the local strip having hit the board in eight of 13. Will by flying late if a hot early pace develops. HIGHTAIL COWBOY (7) ran well in last and posted a career high speed figure. Can he replicate that effort?