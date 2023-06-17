JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Loring Park (1st race). Value play of the day: Stomping Moon (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (5/2,3,6,7/2,5/2,7,8/5,6,7,8), $48.00.

1 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Loring Park (Wade, Berndt)122/8-5

2: Ghost Strategy (Roman, Chleborad)122/8-1

3: Sarge's Sermon (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/9-2

4: Zoffa (Hernandez, Richard)122/4-1

5: Gopher Gold (Quinonez, Silva, Jr.)122/5-2

6: Botany (Gallardo, Litfin)124/12-1

LORING PARK (1) returns to his home track after a prep race in Chicago earlier this month where he ran evenly. Has placed first or second in just under half his turf starts but has struggled to get many victories. SARGE'S SERMON (3) returns after a nice turf victory in his Canterbury debut. Has been competitive in all his grass starts but moves up in class. GOPHER GOLD (5) makes his second start for the high percentage Silva barn but hasn't won in almost two years.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Start Singing (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)122/2-1

2: Bow Bow Girl (Wade, Richard)122/9-5

3: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford)122/12-1

4: Yankee Agate (Roman, Miller)122/8-1

5: Kira Fever (Hernandez, Kenney)122/4-1

6: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)122/5-1

START SINGING (1) returns off the long layoff and gets the advantageous inside post to utilize her tactical speed. Faces open company for the first time so will have to take a step forward. BOW BOW GIRL (2) has back class including a $100K stakes win last winter at Delta Downs but might be off form. If the early pace is quick, she could be closing late. KIRA FEVER (5) only has her maiden score but is bred to appreciate two-turns.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-old. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Withstandthestorm (Wade, Bethke)119/7-2

2: Western Charm (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-1

3: Lo Lo's Laughter (Roman, Berndt)124/2-1

4: Palace Attained (Hernandez, Donlin)119/5-1

5: Stomping Moon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/2-1

6: Crocodile Tears (Lopez, Rarick)119/8-5

STOMPING MOON (5) made his three-year-old debut sprinting on the dirt and was involved in a four-horse speed duel early before tiring late. Breeding suggests he'll appreciate the move to the turf. CROCODILE TEARS (6) was also a part of that speed duel with the top pick in last. Will try to dictate terms from the outside post. WITHSTANDTHESTORM (1) also has speed and is bred for the lawn.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tale of Truth (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro)117/6-1

2: Ravina Lane (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)122/9-2

3: Da Ghost (Santos, Rhone)122/5-1

4: Vlock (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/12-1

5: New Dice (Wade, Litfin)122/5-2

6: Summer All Year (Quinonez, Padilla)117/4-1

7: Reup (Harr, Cline)122/7-2

SUMMER ALL YEAR (6) returns to dirt where he broke his maiden locally as a two-year-old. Cuts back in distance for Quinonez/Padilla who have been red hot to start the meet. REUP (7) didn't show much at Oaklawn this winter/spring but woke up in his first local start and drops in class. DA GHOST (3) has two wins at Canterbury and is the only one with multiple wins due to his Minnesota bred eligibility.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sahm Tequila (Gallardo, Litfin)122/6-1

2: Blackteca (Wade, Scherer)117/9-2

3: Johnny Up (Reyes, Robertson)124/2-1

4: Linchtown (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)122/6-1

5: Thrill Ride (Roman, Berndt)122/8-5

6: Bugler (Hernandez, Kenney)122/12-1

BLACKTECA (2) is third off the layoff and returns to the dirt after a poor turf attempt. Could be loose on the lead and drops half in class. THRILL RIDE (5) won easily at Canterbury over a year ago but went on the shelf for 11 months right after that victory. His last two starts were against better. JOHNNY UP (3) dominated state-bred foes in last but faces much tougher today.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Angel of Attack (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/6-1

2: Total Surprise (Roman, Berndt)119/9-5

3: Ramblingamblinman (Wade, Riecken)119/8-1

4: Artie Below Zero (Santos, Donlin)124/10-1

5: Win Over Wyatt (Gallardo, Litfin)119/12-1

6: Prestigiously Wild (Murray, Backhaus)119/20-1

7: West Island (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/5-2

8: Causeway Surpise (Lara, Rengstorf)119/9-2

WEST ISLAND (7) only raced twice as a two-year-old but showed promise in his last start. Has good early speed and gets Lasix for the first time. TOTAL SURPRISE (2) had four straight placings as a two-year-old but didn't show much fight in his seasonal debut. Adds blinkers today to add focus. CAUSEWAY SURPRISE (8) comes from the same barn as the top pick. Adds Lasix and might show improvement with maturity.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dillon Rocks (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)122/12-1

2: Kid's Inheritance (Murray, Bethke)122/12-1

3: Gainer (Roman, Sheehan)122/15-1

4: King Nate (Santos, Rarick)122/8-1

5: Super Wise (Wade, Scherer)122/5-1

6: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

7: Cashanova (Martinez, Asprino)122/4-1

8: Of Good Report (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)122/3-1

SUPER WISE (5) won twice last year on the grass at Louisiana Downs and has been trying to get back to his preferred surface since. Has tactical speed to be involved early. NOBLE PURSUIT (6) was claimed by Silva last fall and promptly won but then went on a long layoff. Returns with question marks. CASHANOVA (7) could be the speed of the speed. Won back-to-back at Turf Paradise before moving up in class.