Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: I Cinc Eye Luv U (5th race). Value play of the day: Stitzy (4thrace). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6 (3,7/1,2,9/3,5/2,4,5,6/1,7), $48.

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Scarrazano (Wade, Asprino) 124/9-5

2: Timber Lady (Conning, Bedford) 124/15-1

3: Innovate (Harr, McKinley) 124/5-1

4: Shaman's Prodigy (Hernandez, Wong) 119/2-1

5: Rattleme (Lopez, Kenney) 119/4-1

6: U So Money Baby (Lara, Westermann) 119/8-1

RATTLEME (5) drops in class, has early speed and switches surfaces. Last four races were on the turf although she's not really bred for it. May appreciate returning to the dirt. SCARRAZANO (1) has hit the board in her last four but the last three were routing. Not sure she'll like the cutback in distance. SHAMAN'S PRODIGY (4) was claimed two back by high percentage Trainer and then ran evenly.

2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mad Grace (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 122/3-1

2: Y Not Sizzle (Lopez, Williams) 122/6-1

3: Pluma (Chirinos, Lund) 122/12-1

4: According to Aspen (Roman, Tracy) 122/4-1

5: Embarrassing (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez) 122/9-2

6: Lookin So Lucky (Lara, Silva Jr.) 122/2-1

7: Good Mongolia (Quinonez, Rodriguez) 122/10-1

ACCORDING TO ASPEN (4) loves the Shakopee sod winning five times in 13 starts. Makes her third start of the meet and gets a good post to save ground. LOOKIN SO LUCKY (6) has a win and three placings in four starts on the local lawn including a second to arguably the best grass horse on the grounds. MAD GRACE (1) beat the top pick in last with a good trip and was claimed for the third straight time.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tonka Warrior (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/4-1

2: Beckett's Luckyday (Hernandez, Swan) 117/8-1

3: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick) 122/12-1

4: Joker Matt (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 117/5-1

5: Magoo (Quinonez, Robertson) 117/9-5

6: Quantum Leap (Roman, Berndt) 122/2-1

TONKA WARRIOR (1) posted his career high speed figure in last on the lawn after breaking slowly. Returns to the dirt, gets the rail and retains Eikleberry. QUANTUM LEAP (6) fought hard for a victory in last. Speed figures are consistently good and he's always close. Just needs some racing luck. MAGOO (5) returns to the dirt after a stakes try on the turf. Has speed and may try to steal it on the front-end.

4 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Its a Boy (Harr, Sanderson) 122/8-1

2: Lookin for Eight (Hernandez, Silva Rodriguez) 122/8-1

3: Robinson (Chirinos, Lund) 122/10-1

4: Zumurudee (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 122/6-1

5: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/5-2

6: Flatout Winner (Fuentes, Litfin) 122/5-1

7: Budro Talking (Roman, Rodriguez) 122/10-1

8: Tallestofthetall (Quinonez, Campbell) 122/15-1

9: Stitzy (Lara, Silva Jr.) 122/4-1

STITZY (9) has excelled on the Canterbury turf course winning six of 14 and is bred to run all day. Could control the pace up front and dare them to catch him. NOBLE PURSUIT (5) stumbled badly in his seasonal debut losing all chance. Is 6-for-11 on the turf and has a win at this specialty distance. ITS A BOY (1) will save ground from the rail with his stalking style and try to wear them down late.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Charlies Missile (Lopez, Rarick) 124/15-1

2: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Arroyo, Rarick) 119/5-2

3: Fast N Fearless (Carter, Riecken) 119/12-1

4: Sweet Secret (Conning, Hanson) 119/10-1

5: Little Luna (Quinonez, Tracy) 124/20-1

6: Voodoo Fire (Hernandez, Litfin) 119/6-1

7: Noel's Angel (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez) 119/5-1

8: Runners Heat (Lara, Robertson) 119/4-1

9: Rosehill Road (Roman, Anderson) 124/8-1

10: Exodus and Hope (Harr, Anderson) 124/8-1

I CINC EYE LUV U (2) has been facing much better and now drops to the lowest level. Displayed speed in her prior races and that speed will be accentuated at this level. NOEL'S ANGEL (7) showed speed on the turf against special weights in her career debut and now drops in class and tries dirt. RUNNERS HEAT (8) drops to the bottom for a good barn and has shown some speed recently.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Chai Tea (Harr, Cline) 119/3-1

2: War Music (Lara, Donlin Jr.) 119/5-1

3: Off Ramp (Eikleberry, Rosin) 119/2-1

4: Jackies Irishdream (Hernandez, Richard) 119/6-1

5: Hamazing Lace (Fuentes, Richard) 124/10-1

6: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez) 124/9-2

7: Christmas Poem (Wade, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

CHRISTMAS POEM (7) went wire-to-wire to easily break her maiden two back against special weights then popped-and-stopped versus a field of horses with multiple wins. Faces easier today. OFF RAMP (3) has been facing better on the turf. Has talent but has been pack running as of late. Maybe the switch to dirt will wake her up. CHAI TEA (1) will utilize the rail to save ground and make a late move.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mia Baby (Conning, Silva) 119/5-1

2: Summer Fireflys (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/9-2

3: Chaos Magic (Harr, Dixon) 119/8-1

4: Up Your Game (Lopez, Garrett) 119/8-1

5: Wrexham (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 119/15-1

6: Miss Tater Tot (Lara, Russell) 124/20-1

7: Nine Crowns (Chirinos, Lund) 119/5-2

8: Gigglebox (Carter, Russell) 119/12-1

9: Swirling Wine (Hernandez, Silva) 124/7-2

10: Princedreamcess (Lopez, Diodoro) 119/4-1

SWIRLING WINE (9) has tried the turf sprint three time with no results but two of those were at Gulfstream. Has a year layoff in her running lines but trusting Silva has this well-bred turf sprinter ready to fire. MIA BABY (1) is the "other" Silva and has had two good turf sprints locally but didn't really threaten the winners. Will need to improve. SUMMER FIREFLYS (2) will need a fast pace early to setup her closing kick late.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Navarones Sparkle (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 122/12-1

2: Briar Thicket (Harr, Cline) 122/3-1

3: Milliganmikeandme (Chirinos, Riecken) 117/7-2

4: All Native (Fuentes, Rosin) 122/2-1

5: Brahms Is Who (Lopez, Tranquilino) 122/5-1

6: Inthemistymoonlite (Lindsay, Bethke) 122/12-1

7: Couger (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/8-1

BRAHMS IS WHO (5) has raced competitively on the dirt including a five-length romp three back. Cuts back from a mile but will need the speed to back up to help her closing move. MILLIGANMIKEANDME (3) has posted some nice speed figures and also cuts back in distance so will be flying late. INTHEMISTYMOONLITE (6) could be loose on the lead but how long will she last.

9 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Naughtynaughty (Roman, Candelas) 119/15-1

2: Stone Arch Bridge (Barandela, Scherer) 119/9-2

3: Frost Warrior (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

4: Ghost of Genevieve (Hernandez, Silva) 124/7-2

5: Heart On the Run (Lopez, Rarick) 119/2-1

6: And Isles (Lara, Litfin) 124/5-1

7: Olivian (Harr, Cline) 124/12-1

8: Knight's Honor (Wade, Richard) 124/8-1

STONE ARCH BRIDGE (2) went from last to first in most recent and will use similar tactics today. Will let the frontrunners battle through fast fractions and make her late move. HEART ON THE RUN (5) has good early speed but will need to break alertly and use that speed to lead this fast field. AND ISLE (6) is third off the layoff and returns to her winning distance. Will be passing many late.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Most Sandisfactory (Wade, Diodoro) 124/4-1

2: Hecouldgoalltheway (Arroyo, Roberts) 124/7-2

3: Yak (Barandela, Rarick) 119/6-1

4: Alleycat (Lara, Wong) 124/5-1

5: Big League Benny (Roman, Rhone) 124/12-1

6: Buxterhooter (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/9-2

7: Shotgun Rider (Hernandez, Bullene) 124/5-2

SHOTGUN RIDER (7) drops to the bottom level after faring well against better. Gets an outside post to utilize his tactical speed and his speed should be prevalent after the sprint try. MOST SANDISFACTORY (1) won by 2-lengths in May and hasn't been seen since which is suspicious. If he returns healthy and fit, he's a contender. BUXTERHOOTER (6) has seven wins at the distance but is pace-dependent.