Jaxon Nelson and Matthew Knies scored goals midway through the second period to lead the No. 3 Gophers to a 3-0 victory over No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Logan Cooley added an empty-netter in the waning seconds of the game.

Nelson got his goal at 10 minutes, 15 seconds of the middle period. And after a penalty on the Fighting Irish, Knies doubled the lead at 13:31 on a power-play goal.

The win gave Minnesota (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten) a sweep of the series; the Gophers won the first game 4-1 with Knies getting the game-winner.

Justen Close made 22 saves for the shutout. Ryan Bischel stopped 29 shots for Notre Dame (4-4-2, 1-2-1).