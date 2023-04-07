Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Former Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa hasn't played organized basketball since he left then-coach Richard Pitino's team three years ago.

The 22-year-old Omersa has no desire to return to the hardwood, but he's considering a future in a sport he hasn't played since high school at Orono. Omersa has trained for several months to pursue a college football scholarship for the 2023 season.

"I always loved football," Omersa told the Star Tribune. "If I could've done things again I would've played football throughout high school. It came really natural for me."

After tweeting workout videos in late March, Omersa has received interest from a number of programs at different levels, including Power Five teams. He hasn't heard from the Gophers, but he's hoping for a fresh start somewhere else.

Attracting college coaches' attention hasn't been hard based on his measurables. He's 6-7 and 250 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan and 44-inch vertical — numbers that would open eyes at pro combines.

Omersa considered showing up to the Gophers pro day last month to showcase his athleticism to NFL scouts, but he wanted to return to school. He last committed to St. Thomas for basketball in 2021 before deciding not to enroll due to COVID-19 concerns.

For the last five months, Omersa has trained with T.J. Dean from TNT Academy, a performance and skill development program in Maple Grove. Dean worked with several Gophers players, including Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. College coaches have talked to Omersa about playing tight end.

"Every school has been saying we need a really athletic guy who is an end zone threat and can make big plays," Omersa said. "As far as schools, I've heard from a lot. I'm interested in going to a school that is known for developing and putting out tight ends. I want to learn as much as I can and make a name for myself to be able to go to the next level."

The Gophers have an honorable-mention All-Big Ten tight end returning, in 6-7 senior Brevyn Spann-Ford, who is an NFL prospect. Omersa said he's gotten advice about playing the position from Spann-Ford, one of his best friends from high school.

"He's been very helpful," Omersa said. "He's told me about the differences between [basketball and football]. We talked about being a better route runner and being able to read situations before the ball is snapped."

Omersa has lofty goals to also turn himself into an NFL-caliber tight end. He has the physical tools but first needs to enroll in college this summer to go through the eligibility process to be able to play football this fall.

"I'm majoring in communications with a minor in business marketing," he said. "I'll hopefully be graduating from whatever school I go, too."