Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was fined $5,000 by the NHL department of player safety on Tuesday.
Spurgeon got a minor penalty for cross-checking Pavel Buchnevich in the third period of his team's 4-0 loss to the Blues on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center in Game 1 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
"It's not something I'm really proud of, something I don't usually do," Spurgeon said. "Just got a little frustrated and just happy he's all right. That was something that I usually don't do. That's not the player I am. Not very happy with myself to say the least."
The teams meet in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The fine is the largest allowed under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
