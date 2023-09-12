More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Loons
Five USMNT players to watch Tuesday vs. Oman at Allianz Field
Many of the U.S. men's soccer team's biggest names will be on hand for this friendly matchup under recently rehired coach Gregg Berhalter.
www.startribune.com
Janelle Monae lights up The Armory
Monae performed Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at The Armory in Minneapolis.
Twins
Twins pitchers struggle from the get-go against Rays in 7-4 loss
Sonny Gray couldn't complete five innings and the bullpen didn't fare any better as the Twins remained winless against one of the best teams in the AL.
Twins
Souhan: Two ace starters in López, Gray give Twins real playoff hopes
If the Twins host the American League playoffs this year, they'll have something they've lacked the past few decades — a truly strong No. 2 starter.
Gophers
Fleck gathers Gophers football team for Sept. 11 remembrance
P.J. Fleck also said there is "definitely a chance" Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg returns from injury for Saturday's game at North Carolina.