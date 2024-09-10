James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1958's ''Sunrise At Campobello'' and would win his two Tony Awards for ''The Great White Hope'' (1969) and ''Fences'' (1987). He also was nominated for ''On Golden Pond'' (2005) and ''Gore Vidal's The Best Man'' (2012). He was celebrated for his command of Shakespeare and Athol Fugard alike. More recent Broadway appearances include ''Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,'' ''Driving Miss Daisy,'' ''The Iceman Cometh,'' and ''You Can't Take It With You.''