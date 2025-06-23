Americans react to US strikes on Iran with worry as well as support for Israel

Hundreds of people gathered in New York's Times Square on Sunday to protest the bombings, waving signs that said ''STOP THE WAR ON IRAN'' and ''TRUMP IS A WAR CRIMINAL.'' Among them was Dana Cote, who was in the city when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred. Cote worried that bombing Iran would ''open a can of worms that we're not going to be able to close'' and prompt extremists to again attack the U.S.