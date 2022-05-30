Jake Cave hit a three-run homer in he third inning, then hit a walkoff single with two out in the ninth as the Saints beat the Indianapolis Indians 8-7 on Sunday night at CHS Field.

The Saints, who trailed 3-0 early, led 7-5 going into the ninth inning, but Indianapolis tied the score against Jharel Cotton on a solo homer by Mason Martin, a single by Canaan Smith-Njigba and, one out later, an RBI double by Cole Tucker.

In the bottom of the inning, Mark Contreras singled with two out, went to second on a passed ball and came home when Cave line a 2-2 pitch to right field.

The Saints took advantage of three Indians errors, scoring three unearned runs to win for the fourth time in five games. They won four of seven in the series with Indianapolis.

Alex Kirilloff went 1-or-3 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI for the Saints. Contreras had a single and a double and scored two runs.