ST. CLOUD - Two suburban Twin Cities adults are facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into and damaging a mosque here early Thursday.

Logan O. Smith, 23, of Rogers, and Victoria C. Veliz, 25, of New Hope, each face one count of second-degree burglary for entering a religious building without consent and committing a crime, according to charges filed Friday in Stearns County District Court.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, called on state and local leaders to increase security at places of worship, given this incident and the break-in Sunday at the Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis that caused an estimated $50,000 in property damage. In that incident, a suspect smashed doors and windows, destroyed property and stole donations.

"We are really concerned that individuals in our communities feel OK to target a place of worship," Hussein said Friday at a press conference at the St. Cloud mosque.

Video surveillance at the Islamic Center of St. Cloud was said to show Smith and Veliz entering the building, in the 300 block of 5th Avenue S. near the St. Cloud State University campus, just after 1 a.m. Thursday. A religious leader discovered the damage when opening up the mosque for the first prayer services of the day, and police responded just after 4 a.m.

Court documents state Smith and Veliz damaged an exterior door to get inside before wrecking interior doors and furniture. They allegedly cut into an office ceiling, broke the handle on a foot-washing station, and left behind beer cans, cigarette butts and bloody paper towels, according to the documents.

Smith and Veliz also left behind a card with information on a St. Cloud hotel, where police found them about two hours later and arrested them. In their room police found two Qu'rans and three cassette tapes labeled in what was believed to be Arabic writing, according to court documents.

In a statement to police, Veliz said she and Smith went out to "explore" and found a "scary church and decided to go inside," court documents state.

Video surveillance shows two suspects breaking into the Islamic Center of St. Cloud early Thursday morning.

Mohayadin Mohamed, president of the Islamic Center, said mosque leaders are still assessing the damage. The mosque on 5th Avenue, which opened in 2007. is one of five operated by the Islamic Center of St. Cloud.

The break-in is being processed as a bias-motivated crime in coordination with the FBI, according to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

"We recognize how this type of act can cause concern in the community," Oxton said. "Accordingly, additional police patrols will be provided to our local Islamic centers and mosques."

Hussein said he's asking the FBI to investigate a possible connection between the St. Cloud and Minneapolis break-ins. He's also asking Muslim leaders to make sure adequate safety protocols are in place.

The latest attack, Hussein said, is the fifth such incident targeting a mosque in Minnesota this year, which he said is the highest number of such break-ins in a single year in the state.

He also asked for increased patrols and awareness this weekend, which falls on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks carried out by the militant Islamic network al-Qaeda.

"Knowing that we will be marking another anniversary of 9/11, we understand that this tragedy sometimes creates a great deal of confusion at times [and the] inappropriate targeting of innocent Muslims in Minnesota and the country," Hussein said.

He added that the break-ins won't deter Muslims from practicing their faith, but urged the greater community to condemn the incidents.

"We also need community members to make this known — especially on their public spaces — to know that in Minnesota, it is not welcome to target places of worship," Hussein said. "An attack against one place of worship is an attack on all places of worship."