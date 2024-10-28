No, that’s not a dead hand in the woods - and other creepy things you might find outside in Minnesota

The name of this Minion-colored jelly fungus conjures images of pointy-hatted crones around a bubbling cauldron, and these squishy, ruffly blobs look ready-made for Halloween with their “ew” factor and alternative name of “yellow brain.” Look for witch’s butter, one of several variations of jelly fungi, on fallen deciduous branches and dead logs during moist spring, fall and warm winter spells. Other varieties may be brown, white or orange. Though they are edible, they are considered bland and not a prize for foragers.