Q: Is this the first season of "Dancing with the Stars" with no athletes dancing?

A: Just as the show has a very broad definition of "stars," it may be that its idea of an athlete is different from yours. Joseph Baena, an eliminated contestant in the current season, is not only an actor but a professional bodybuilder. (He is also the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.) If you don't count him as an athlete, then this 31st season — now airing on Disney Plus — is indeed the first without an athlete competing.

Dani Karagach and Joseph Baena in “Dancing With the Stars.”

Changing of the guard

Q: As of Oct. 31, Judges Acker and DiMango are no longer on "Hot Bench." Do you know why they left?

A: Deadline.com reported that Tanya Acker and Patricia DiMango left the syndicated show to work on another courtroom show, "Tribunal," planned for the Freevee streaming channel. (That show, by the way, reportedly will include Petri Hawkins-Byrd, the bailiff from the old "Judge Judy" show. Judy Sheindlin is a producer on both "Hot Bench" and "Tribunal," as well as on her own "Judy Justice" show for Freevee.)

Acker and DiMango were replaced on "Hot Bench" by two new judges, Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez, joining returning judge Michael Corriero. The show's executive producer, David Theodosopoulos, told TVLine that the new judges "bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I'm thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench."

