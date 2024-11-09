Investing in bonds could make your savings more secure as retirement nears

Like any asset, your expected future return depends partly on what you pay. From this perspective, stocks look fairly expensive, trading at 21½ times future earnings, which is more expensive than they’ve been 91% of the time in the past 20 years. Bonds yield about 4%, as measured by the 10-year Treasury, which is a higher yield than 84% of the time in the past couple of decades. While stocks are certainly able to go higher for various reasons, allocating more assets into bonds looks relatively attractive right now.