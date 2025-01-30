“I just happened to be eavesdropping in on an important moment in somebody’s life and a door opened,” said Butler, whose past two novels sprang from stories people told him. “I wouldn’t say I’m actively out there eavesdropping or mining other people’s lives for book ideas. But one thing I tell young writers is that when people know you are a writer, what they recognize, whether they’re aware of it intellectually or not, is that you like a good story.”