Fastenal Co.
Michael J. Ancius, director
Shares purchased: 550 Price: $44.30
Date: Oct. 21 Indirectly holds: 23,830
Hsenghung Sam Hsu, director
Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $44.50-$45
Date: Oct. 16-19 Directly holds: 2,000
H.B. Fuller Co.
Timothy J. Keenan, general counsel
Exercised options: 7,278 Price: $28.40
Shares sold: 7,278 Price: $49.41
Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 22,484
James J. Owens, CEO
Exercised options: 38,940 Price: $28.40
Shares sold: 38,940 Price: $48.89-$49.92
Date: Oct. 16-19 Directly holds: 204,120
Graco Inc.
Brian J. Zumbolo, officer
Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $19.58
Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $66
Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 28,233
General Mills Inc.
Sean N. Walker, officer
Shares sold: 9,062 Price: $61.59-$62.10
Date: Oct. 14-20 Directly holds: 67,023
Insignia Systems Inc.
Funicular Fund L.p., beneficial owner
Shares sold: 997,799 Price: $1.75-$1.81
Date: Oct. 21-22 Directly holds: 585,000
Sleep Number Corp.
Joseph Hunter Saklad, chief tech. officer
Exercised options: 4,145 Price:
$23.61-$34.35
Shares sold: 14,374 Price: $64.06-$64.48
Date: Oct. 20-21 Directly holds: 54,903
Winmark Corp.
Kirk A. Mackenzie, director
Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $32.92
Date: Oct. 20 Directly holds: na
Mark L. Wilson, director
Exercised options: 4,000 Price:
Date: Oct. 16 $37.76-$55.72
Directly holds: na