Fastenal Co.

Michael J. Ancius, director

Shares purchased: 550 Price: $44.30

Date: Oct. 21 Indirectly holds: 23,830

Hsenghung Sam Hsu, director

Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $44.50-$45

Date: Oct. 16-19 Directly holds: 2,000

H.B. Fuller Co.

Timothy J. Keenan, general counsel

Exercised options: 7,278 Price: $28.40

Shares sold: 7,278 Price: $49.41

Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 22,484

James J. Owens, CEO

Exercised options: 38,940 Price: $28.40

Shares sold: 38,940 Price: $48.89-$49.92

Date: Oct. 16-19 Directly holds: 204,120

Graco Inc.

Brian J. Zumbolo, officer

Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $19.58

Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $66

Date: Oct. 16 Directly holds: 28,233

General Mills Inc.

Sean N. Walker, officer

Shares sold: 9,062 Price: $61.59-$62.10

Date: Oct. 14-20 Directly holds: 67,023

Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund L.p.,  beneficial owner

Shares sold: 997,799 Price: $1.75-$1.81

Date: Oct. 21-22 Directly holds: 585,000

Sleep Number Corp.

Joseph Hunter Saklad, chief tech. officer

Exercised options: 4,145 Price:

$23.61-$34.35

Shares sold: 14,374 Price: $64.06-$64.48

Date: Oct. 20-21 Directly holds: 54,903

Winmark Corp.

Kirk A. Mackenzie, director

Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $32.92

Date: Oct. 20 Directly holds: na

Mark L. Wilson, director

Exercised options: 4,000 Price:

Date: Oct. 16 $37.76-$55.72

Directly holds: na