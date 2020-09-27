Best Buy Co. Inc.

Whitney L. Alexander, officer

Shares sold 82 Price: $105.44

Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: 40,349

Corie S. Barry, CEO

Exercised options: 2,125 Price: $38.32

Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: na

Todd G. Hartman, general counsel

Shares sold: 1,200 Price: $105

Date: Sept. 21 Directly holds: 34,444

Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund L.P.,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $0.60-$0.62

Date: Sept. 23-24 Indirectly holds:

1,568,012

Target Corp.

Christina Hennington, officer

Exercised options: 24,546 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 5,825 Price: $148.17

Date: Aug. 17 Directly holds: 21,429

Mark Schindele, officer

Shares sold: 7,213 Price: $148.53-$155

Date: Sept. 21-23 Directly holds: 9,838

Toro Co.

Kurt D. Svendsen, officer

Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $21.03

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $84.30-$84.36

Date: Sept. 17 Directly holds: 20,304