Best Buy Co. Inc.
Whitney L. Alexander, officer
Shares sold 82 Price: $105.44
Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: 40,349
Corie S. Barry, CEO
Exercised options: 2,125 Price: $38.32
Date: Sept. 18 Directly holds: na
Todd G. Hartman, general counsel
Shares sold: 1,200 Price: $105
Date: Sept. 21 Directly holds: 34,444
Insignia Systems Inc.
Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 3,000 Price: $0.60-$0.62
Date: Sept. 23-24 Indirectly holds:
1,568,012
Target Corp.
Christina Hennington, officer
Exercised options: 24,546 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 5,825 Price: $148.17
Date: Aug. 17 Directly holds: 21,429
Mark Schindele, officer
Shares sold: 7,213 Price: $148.53-$155
Date: Sept. 21-23 Directly holds: 9,838
Toro Co.
Kurt D. Svendsen, officer
Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $21.03
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $84.30-$84.36
Date: Sept. 17 Directly holds: 20,304