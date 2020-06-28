APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC.

Russell A. Becker CEO

Shares purchased: 2,100 Price: $14.29

Date: June 19 Indirectly holds: 2,690,384

Best buy Co. inc.

cOrie S. Barry CEO

Exercised options: 463 Price: $36.63

Date: June 23 Directly holds: na

Hormel Foods Corp.

Glenn R. Leitch officer

Exercised options: 80,000 Price: $14.80

Shares sold: 51,796 Price: $48.46

Date: June 22 Directly holds: 119,043

ELSA A. MURANO director

Shares sold: 5,300 Price: $48.81

Date: June 19 Directly holds: 94,621