APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC.
Russell A. Becker CEO
Shares purchased: 2,100 Price: $14.29
Date: June 19 Indirectly holds: 2,690,384
Best buy Co. inc.
cOrie S. Barry CEO
Exercised options: 463 Price: $36.63
Date: June 23 Directly holds: na
Hormel Foods Corp.
Glenn R. Leitch officer
Exercised options: 80,000 Price: $14.80
Shares sold: 51,796 Price: $48.46
Date: June 22 Directly holds: 119,043
ELSA A. MURANO director
Shares sold: 5,300 Price: $48.81
Date: June 19 Directly holds: 94,621
