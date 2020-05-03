FASTENAL CO.

Leland J. Hein,  officer

Exercised options: 2,500 Price: $28

Shares sold: 7,973 Price: $34.84-$35.50

Date: April 22-24 Directly/indirectly

holds: 4,611

GENERAL MILLS INC.

Jonathon J. Nudi,  officer

Shares sold: 4,224 Price: $59.87

Date: April 24 Directly holds: 58,762

SLEEP NUMBER CORP.

Michael A. Peel,  director

Exercised options: 5,535 Price:

Date: April 27 $28.86-$30.50

Directly holds: na

Robert Joseph Poirier,  officer

Shares sold: 2,786 Price: $30.78

Date: April 24 Directly holds: 1,168

 

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $52.66

Date: April 27 Directly holds: 47,778