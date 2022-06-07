So far, so great
The Yankees have the best start in major league baseball (39-15) in more than two decades. Their ranking in some major categories:
Team ERA: 2.74, first
WHIP: 1.04, first
Opponent average: .210, first
Home runs: 80, first
Slugging percentage: .425, second
