Indigenous Minnesotans, child welfare leaders and legal experts celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday that upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act and its protections for Native American children.

The ruling is a victory for tribes that worried erosion of the 45-year-old law would threaten Indian families and culture, and potentially have larger implications for tribal sovereignty.

The law was passed in 1978 in response to the longstanding U.S. practice of removing Indian children from their families and placing them in boarding schools or in white-family foster homes. The law requires state child welfare agencies to notify families if an Indian child is removed from a home and prioritizes placement with a child's extended family or other tribal members.

The high court took up Haaland v. Brackeen in November, after white foster families filed lawsuits arguing that the federal law is race-based and violates the Constitution's equal protection guarantee.

Minnesota couple Danielle and Jason Clifford were one of three plaintiffs at the center of the case. An attorney representing them did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The court ruled 7-2 in favor of upholding the law. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. dissented.

"In sum, Congress's power to legislate with respect to Indians is well established and broad," Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.

All of Indian Country rejoiced when the ruling came down Thursday morning, said Professor Angelique EagleWoman, director of the Native American Law and Sovereignty Institute at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

The decision stands on the foundation of prior U.S. Supreme Court Indian child welfare rulings that recognized the congressional authority to pass laws on tribal relations, dating back to the 1790s, she said.

"It should signal that these kinds of litigation tactics and arguments are frivolous and a waste of time, money and judicial research," EagleWoman said.

The makeup of the conservative-leaning court and its decisions over the last year terrified tribal members during the monthslong wait for a decision, said Indigenous Peoples Task Force Executive Director Sharon Day, who was placed in foster care for three years as a small child.

"There was no reason for us to be placed in foster care. I know firsthand the damage that does, and I'm just so grateful that they've sought to do something right," Day said.

Shannon Smith, an attorney and executive director at the Minneapolis-based ICWA Law Center, said the ruling allows the organization to continue to do the work they do every day for children in Minnesota.

"We're just thankful," Smith said. "We're thankful that tribal sovereignty and the unique relationship between tribal nations and the federal government was recognized and appreciated."

State leaders including U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also welcomed the court's decision Thursday.

"I'm grateful for all the people who have told their stories over the decades to get us to this place, a decision that recognizes our sovereignty and protects our right to raise our babies," Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and Minnesota's first Native statewide elected official, said in a statement.

Still, "efforts to undermine Tribal sovereignty will no doubt continue," Smith said in a statement.

It was powerful to read Justice Neil Gorsuch's concurring opinion that acknowledged the painful and traumatic history of Indian boarding schools and the removal of tribal children that is ongoing, EagleWoman said.

"This should be part of the general public's understanding of ... why these kinds of challenges are so vehemently opposed by tribal nations and tribal people, to protect our children and to make sure they have a connection to their tribes and their identity," she said.

Staff reporter Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.