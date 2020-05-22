THE Traveler: Peter F. Smith of Woodbury

A camel herder and guide walks in the Wadi Rum desert, a vast landscape in southern Jordan about a four-hour drive from Amman. Bedouin tribes have called the desert home for generations, and many now work as guides. "A guide is recommended," Smith wrote in an e-mail. He secured one with the help of his tour group. Smith visited Jordan during a trip that also included stops at Holy Land sites in the region. Smith was struck by "the unique scenery of both mountain and deserts as depicted in the photo." He took the picture with a Canon PowerShot ELPH 180, a pocket-size camera that offers great detail, a zoom lens and is convenient for travel, Smith wrote.

