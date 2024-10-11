In Mountain Iron — at 69 square miles the third-largest city in Minnesota by land area — few national political signs are on display weeks before an election. Yard signs for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are far outnumbered by signs for a local roofing company still hard at work after a devastating June hailstorm. This election season seems more muted than last, locals say, whether from the receding of COVID chaos, a fed-up feeling toward divisiveness, or a sense that everyone’s already chosen sides.