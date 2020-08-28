DULUTH – Coming off the four-day Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence visited Minnesota on Friday bringing many of the same messages with tidbits tailored to the politically divided region that has been economically hit hard by the pandemic.

"We're going to make Minnesota more prosperous than ever before," Pence told a crowd of a few hundred outside a port warehouse in Duluth. "And we're going to make Minnesota safer than ever before."

As part of a two-state campaign swing, the vice president delivered a 50-minute speech that touched on religious freedom, tax cuts, gun rights and military spending. Like at the convention, he emphasized the Trump administration's coronavirus response and law-and-order mantra to cheers from spectators.

But the focus of the event was written on large signs hung on the surrounding shipping containers: "Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!"

"Joe Biden wants to bury our economy under an avalanche of red tape," Pence said, adding: "I don't have to tell you here in Minnesota, Joe Biden and Barack Obama tried their best to shut down mining in the Iron Range."

A mayor from the northeastern Minnesota region, Larry Cuffe Jr. of Virginia, joined the vice president to read a letter from him and other local leaders — from Chisholm, Eveleth, Two Harbors, Babbitt and Ely — endorsing Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence, followed by Rep Pete Stauber, waves as he heads to his motorcade after arriving at the Duluth International Airport for a campaign stop in Duluth, Minn., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jack Rendulich)

"Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades," Cuffe Jr. read. " … Today, we don't recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class."

Minnesota has become a prize eyed by Trump after he lost the state by just 33,000 votes in 2016. Pence's visit came two weeks after the president went to Mankato to talk to farmers and small-business owners.

While Duluth itself remains a DFL bastion, the geographically massive Eighth Congressional District that for decades sent Democrats to Congress is increasingly seen as a safe Republican district, which U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber won in 2018.

Pence said he started in politics as the youth Democratic Party coordinator for his Indiana county in 1975. He said his grandfather, a lifelong Democrat who worked as a bus driver in Chicago, wouldn't recognize the party today. Many in the crowd may have similar stories, he said, trying to appeal across the divide.

"Join us," he urged.

Nancy McReady wore a shirt that said: "We support mining and clean water. We CAN have both."

"And I just took off my 'recovering Democrat' button," said the longtime Ely resident, who said she became a Republican more than two decades ago after realizing her former party "kept taking more and more away."

McReady's husband worked in the mining industry for 40 years before retiring. Their house sits on a Boundary Waters lake.

"If you think I'm going to let it get polluted, you're crazy," she said. "But we need jobs. Our towns are dying. Our storefronts our closed. We need a resurgence of young people back into our community."

Scott Dane, an Iron Range logger who spoke at the Republican convention Wednesday, said Trump's work on tariffs and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has sparked needed change for the timber industry.

"We believe that four more years of this administration will go a long way to help us recover from this economic downturn as a result of the pandemic," he said.

Before Pence arrived, about 100 protesters gathered in front of Duluth City Hall. Speakers focused on protecting the Postal Service and combating police violence.

Stauber's opponent, Quinn Nystrom, said her campaign is gaining momentum from the attention the administration is giving to the region. Ivanka Trump visited Duluth Pack, a local outdoor equipment store, last month.

"I find it odd they continue to paint themselves as champions of workers," said Quinn, a Democrat from Baxter who blasted Stauber's vote against the labor-supported PRO Act this year. "We don't need photo ops or lip service. What we need is a congressperson who votes in the best interest of their district."

Pence briefly mentioned two of the biggest issues facing the state and country. "We are on track to have the world's first coronavirus vaccine before the end of this year," Pence said, lauding Minnesota's "great healthcare tradition."

He also addressed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police: "There's no excuse for what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis, and justice will be served. But there's also no excuse for the rioting and looting and violence that has followed."

A woman donning a "Make America Great Again" hat talked to some fellow supporters as they waited for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive in Duluth on Friday.

Jennifer Orn, a 32-year-old former police officer who now owns a dog training business in Barnum, said she doesn't agree with everything the president does or says.

"But I think Trump is the only person that can handle everything that's going on right now," she said.

Staff writer Brooks Johnson contributed to this report.