CINCINNATI - The Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati on Sunday felt like a half-dozen different games badly pasted together. In the end, after all of the penalties, turnovers, sacks and bizarre fourth-down decisions, all that really matters is that in the rare opener that felt like a must-win, the Vikings did not.

They lost in a way that highlighted all of their flaws, and because of their greatest strength: running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook's overtime fumble led to the Bengals' game-winning field goal. In a season that feels like the final test of general manager Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings will have to rally to win games on what appears to be a tough schedule after losing one of the seemingly easiest matchups of the year.

The first half highlighted every one of the Vikings' perceived problems.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak? His offense had two false starts in the first three plays and nine penalties in the first half.

New cornerbacks? While Patrick Peterson was rarely challenged, Bashaud Breeland gave up a 50-yard touchdown to rookie Ja'Marr Chase.

A patchwork offensive line? Holding penalties and poor pass blocking derailed the Vikings' offense for much of the game.

A rusty Danielle Hunter? He was a non-factor in the first half.