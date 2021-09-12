CINCINNATI — Cornerback Bashaud Breeland's Vikings debut was as uneven as the rest of the team's performance during Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Breeland, the Vikings' starter opposite Patrick Peterson, first got involved with strong contain against the run, slamming down Bengals running back Samaje Perine for a loss in the second quarter. But back-to-back plays on the same drive quickly went south.

"He did some good things," coach Mike Zimmer said, "and then obviously he had the [pass interference]."

Breeland was flagged for a 26-yard defensive pass interference penalty while covering Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a deep throw forced by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was given a free play when Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce jumped offsides. That penalty set up Burrow near the goal line, where he threw the Bengals' first touchdown, a 2-yard toss to Higgins to tie the score at 7-7.

The play before, Breeland was beaten by Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase on a 13-yard grab that moved the chains on third-and-7.

"They hit a dig route on him early," Zimmer said, "and then when we jumped offsides on defense, they ran deep and [Burrow] threw it up, and [Breeland] got the [pass interference] there."

Injury was added to insult when Breeland was beaten for a 50-yard touchdown by Chase later in the second quarter. Breeland injured his shoulder on the play, according to Zimmer, and was evaluated by the team's medical staff before returning. Breeland underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

Osborn steps up as No. 3 receiver

K.J. Osborn was the Vikings' No. 3 receiver, with newcomer Dede Westbrook appearing only in four-receiver formations. Osborn made the most of his chances. The second-year receiver caught his first pass in an NFL regular-season game, and added six more to finish with seven grabs for 76 receiving yards.

Osborn made a couple of big plays. He converted a third-and-24 with a short sideline catch he turned into a 25-yard gain by slipping one tackler and hurdling another, leading to the Vikings' first score, a 5-yard TD catch by Adam Thielen three plays later. Kicker Greg Joseph was in position for the game-tying 53-yard field goal to force overtime only after Osborn converted a fourth-and-4 with a 6-yard catch on a quick slant, plucking a missile out of the air.

"Thrilled that a player like that can show to everyone what he's been showing us for months," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "His catch on fourth down in the two-minute [offense] was elite. I think it's a difficult catch; the ball was thrown hard. He's in a lot of traffic."

Pierce, the Vikings' sack leader

With two of the five sacks on Burrow, Pierce nearly doubled his career total entering his Vikings debut. Pierce, the 2020 free-agent signing who opted out because of COVID-19 concerns last year, twice corralled Burrow late into the play, showing Minnesota's heaviest player at 340 pounds has some wiggle to him. He said he was happy to "prove coach Dre right," after co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson talked up Pierce's pass-rushing ability throughout camp.

"For a person that has three-and-a-half career sacks," Pierce said, "to come out with two after a year and a half off, it was great."

Dantzler a healthy scratch

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler started 10 games as a rookie third-round pick, but he was a healthy inactive Sunday to begin his second season. Dantzler's fall down the depth chart this summer hit bottom as reserve corners Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand got the nod over him. Coaches have said Dantzler struggled with proper technique and consistency in camp and the preseason.

Quarterback Sean Mannion and running back Ameer Abdullah were elevated from the practice squad for the game. Mannion, the backup in 2019 and 2020 who re-signed earlier this month after being released by Seattle, resumed the No. 2 role. Rookie Kellen Mond was inactive.

