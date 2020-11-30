In the most violent summer in Minneapolis in more than a decade, police have discovered a clue that could be key to closing more than a dozen unsolved cases: a single Glock .45 caliber handgun.

Using forensic technology, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have linked the same gun to 14 recent crime scenes in Minneapolis, including a murder, several gang shootouts and a drive-by shooting on I-94.

Matching the gun doesn’t solve these other cases, but it provides a major break in the investigations, said Jeff Reed, assistant special agent in charge of the ATF’s St. Paul field division. Investigators are now working backward to discover the gun’s previous owners, which could lead to charges.

The system used to trace the gun to the other shootings is called National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN for short. Crime lab technicians decode the tiny, unique markings every gun leaves on a shell casing, similar to a fingerprint, and match them to shells found in other crime scenes.

In Minneapolis, NIBIN is becoming a critical tool in law enforcement’s strategy to slow the surge of gun violence. So far in 2020, the ATF has confirmed 759 matches — called “hits” — through NIBIN, 70% more than last year, according to Minneapolis police data.

The 14 hits off the Glock .45, which Minneapolis police confiscated in the back of a chicken restaurant earlier this year, are the most Twin Cities law enforcement has ever found from a single gun, Reed said.

The Glock’s migration from shooter to shooter is the latest evidence of a pattern that’s become more clear to law enforcement through the use of NIBIN: on the streets, guns travel faster and farther than previously understood.

The case is also a reminder of how much violence a single firearm can leave in its wake, said Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald.

“Cliques and gangs and groups tend to pass the firearms around,” MacDonald said. “So by getting one gun off the streets, we’re able to prevent dozens of crimes from occurring.”

Arrest in a chicken shack

The last person to possess the Glock .45, according to police, was a man named Jarvae Somerville.

In July, Minneapolis police were investigating 28-year-old Sommerville in connection with a shooting on the North Side. Officers followed him to A & J Fish and Chicken on East Lake Street. When Somerville saw the officers, he darted through the back of the restaurant, then pushed into a small private bathroom off the kitchen, according to a sworn affidivat from an ATF agent underlying the complaint.

Minneapolis police officer Andrew Schroeder chased after him, and the two tangled in the bathroom, ripping the sink out of the wall and tearing the seat off the toilet as Schroeder eventually wrestled him to the ground, according to the charges.

The Glock .45 fell out of Sommerville’s waist band and landed on the bathroom tile, the charges say.

Somerville, who was previously convicted of three assaults, was charged in federal court with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm. His attorney, Ryan Pacyga, emphasized that Somerville is only charged with possessing the gun at the time of his arrest — not in any of the other shootings — and he plans to dispute some of the evidence at an upcoming court hearing.

After Somerville’s arrest, the gun went to a crime lab for NIBIN testing. To examine the gun’s signature, lab technicians fire it into a large metal tank. Water inside slows the bullet and a net catches the shell casing intact. Then they put the shell into the NIBIN system, which takes 3-D images of the shell and sends them to an ATF lab in Alabama. Analysts there study micro-impressions left by the gun’s breech block and firing pin, and compare them to markings in shell casings taken from other crime scenes. A match is not enough evidence to file charges, but it creates new leads for police to follow through traditional investigative methods.

On July 10, two days after Minneapolis police took the gun off Sommerville, a NIBIN report was placed on U.S. Assistant Attorney Amber Brennan’s desk.

It showed 14 hits.

The life of a gun Federal authorities determined that a Glock .45 Model 30 was used in at least 14 instances between October 2016 and June 2020 before it was seized from Jarvae Sommerville last July in the bathroom of a Minneapolis chicken restaurant. October 2016 ShotSpotter activation in north Minneapolis. Officers recovered three casings from the alley. December 2016 ShotSpotter activation in north Minneapolis. Officers recovered four casings from the alley. March 2017 Gang-related shooting incident in north Minneapolis (nobody injured, shots fired between groups/vehicles). Casings recovered from the scene. April 2019 Officers responded to a shots fired call in North Minneapolis. Casings recovered. May 2019 Officers conducted a traffic stop in north Minneapolis and learned the driver had been shot a few minutes earlier while in his vehicle, stopped at an intersection. Officers went to the area/intersection where the victim reported having been shot, and recovered several casings from the scene. July 2019 Officers dispatched on a report of a shooting in the Near North neighborhood. No injuries were reported. Victim stated two individuals had opened fire on him. Casings recovered from scene. April 2020 ShotSpotter activation in north Minneapolis. Victim reported seeing two vehicles shooting back and forth. One bullet broke a window in victim’s residence. Casings recovered. No known injuries. April 2020 Officers responded to a shooting in the Near North neighborhood. Victim in a residence had multiple gunshot wounds, later pronounced dead at the scene. Casings recovered from scene. April 2020 ShotSpotter activation in north Minneapolis. Multiple gang members had been gathered at the spot for a memorial. Casings from at least two firearms recovered from scene. May 2020 Officers responded to HCMC on a shooting report. Victim was hospitalized with noncritical injuries. Victim had been in a vehicle with friends, and occupants of another vehicle shot at them on I-94 in Minneapolis. Officers went to scene of shooting and recovered casings. May 2020 ShotSpotter activation in north Minneapolis. Witness reported hearing shots and seeing two vehicles drive away from the area. Officers located casings from at least two guns. June 2020 Officers were notified of multiple shooting victims who had self-transported to the hospital. Officers traveled to the suspected location of the shooting, and learned from witnesses that a male had been shooting into a vehicle and that occupants of the vehicle returned fire. Thirty-nine casings from at least two different guns were recovered. June 2020 Officers outside the Fourth Precinct (north Minneapolis) heard approximately 20-30 gunshots and responded to scene of a shooting nearby. There were several victims with gunshot wounds. Witnesses described individuals shooting and at least one victim returning fire. Casings from at least three guns recovered from the scene. June 2020 Shots fired. Officers responded to reports of a man shooting a gun in downtown Minneapolis. Surveillance video showed a group of men fighting and one man firing a gun into the air. Three casings were recovered from the scene. July 8, 2020 Gun recovered.

The trail of violence

Solving these 14 crimes would provide a welcome boon in case closure rates for law enforcement in the Twin Cities.

This month, the toll of people maimed or killed by gunshots this year surpassed 500 in Minneapolis, more than double 2019 and by far the highest in 15 years. Guns were used in almost all of the city’s 79 homicides this year, the highest homicide count since the violent mid-90s era when the city was known as “Murderapolis.”

“We know there’s a very limited number of people who account for the vast majority of gun violence that occurs on our streets,” said MacDonald.

This summer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota started a task force with federal agents and local police designed to take some of those shooters off the streets. In 60 days, the task force confiscated 156 guns, leading to 22 federal charges, MacDonald said.

One of them was Somerville.

Law enforcement would not talk in specifics about the previous shootings to which they’ve linked the Glock, citing active investigations. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office provided a summary of the 14 incidents. Most occurred in north Minneapolis; eight took place between April and July of 2020.

According to those records:

The gun first surfaced on the radar of law enforcement in October 2016. Minneapolis police responded to a call from ShotSpotter . Police arrived to the alley in north Minneapolis to find no victim or shooter, just a few shell casings, which they collected for NIBIN testing.

In May 2019, police pulled over a vehicle in north Minneapolis to find the driver had been shot multiple times. The officers found casings from the Glock on the intersection where the shooting occurred.

In April 2020, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting in a house in the Near North neighborhood. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The details provided by prosecutors match the killing of 27-year-old Kevin Beasley, the grandson of longtime Minneapolis activist Spike Moss. Police say Beasley was hosting a party at the house. He got into an argument with another guest, who police say open fired and killed Beasley.

This May, a man showed up to the emergency room in HCMC. He told police he was driving on I-94 in Minneapolis when a shooter from another car open fired into his vehicle. Police found bullets from the Glock at the scene on the highway.

In June, several gunshot victims showed up to the hospital together after a shootout. In a separate case in June, police responded to reports of dozens of shots fired near the Fourth Precinct headquarters to find several victims of what appeared to be another shootout. In a third case in June, a surveillance camera recorded a group of men brawling downtown. One of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air. Shell casings from the scene matched the Glock.

The trail picked up again on July 8, when the gun fell out of Jarvae Sommerville’s waistband in the bathroom of A & J Fish and Chicken.