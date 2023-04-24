Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Eden Prairie-based iMedia Brands, the parent company of shopping network ShopHQ and retailer Christopher & Banks, has downgraded from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Effective Monday, the listing of its common stock transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market, the market with the least-stringent financial requirements of Nasdaq's three offerings. Last October, Nasdaq informed iMedia it had fallen out of compliance with the minimum $1 bid price requirement and was in danger of delisting. Leaders at iMedia had until April 12 to regain compliance or apply for a 180-day extension.

In order to regain compliance, the minimum bid price must be at least $1 for at least 10-consecutive business days. The company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol "IMBI."

"In anticipation of not regaining compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) by April 12, 2023, the end of our initial 180-day grace period, we applied to transfer the listing of our common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market," wrote Tim Peterman, iMedia's chief executive, in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "We are now being afforded an additional 180-day grace period, or until October 9, 2023, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. ... We have provided written notice of our intention to cure the minimum bid price deficiency during the second grace period by effecting a reverse stock split if necessary."

In 2019, iMedia did a 10-for-1 reverse stock split to raise the company share price and avoid delisting.

iMedia has had to be creative to remain financially viable. After it fell out of compliance with its major lender late last year, iMedia completed the sale and leaseback of several of its properties — including its hedquarters — to raise capital. The company ended up postponing its earnings report three times to give it more time to finish the sales.

For fiscal year 2022, iMedia reported a $70 million loss.