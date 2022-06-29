The man found shot to death behind a north Minneapolis home over the weekend was from east-central Illinois, authorities said Wednesday.

Lamontay G. Brown, 19, of Danville, was located shortly after midnight Saturday behind a residence with a gunshot wound in the back, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Brown died less than 30 minutes later at North Memorial Health Hospital.

No arrests have been announced in what is one of the city's 45 homicides this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Around the same time, officers were called to the nearby intersection of N. Lowry and Aldrich avenues after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire, police said.