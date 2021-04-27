Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally hit by a semitrailer truck in Plymouth while in a crosswalk in her wheelchair.

Jessica Marie Arel, 39, of Loretto, was struck shortly after 11 a.m. Monday at the end of the exit from southbound Interstate 494 to Hwy. 55, the State Patrol said.

The patrol has not provided further information about the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The semi driver was identified as Kraig Allen Schuneman, 62, of Mounds View. He was not injured.