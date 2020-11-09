A pilot from Fargo crashed in a small airplane in foggy western North Dakota and died, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 7:20 p.m. Saturday about 40 miles north of Dickinson in Dunn County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Christopher Russel Hans, 43, died at the scene.

The patrol described the fog in the area about 8 miles southeast of Dunn Center as especially thick when Hans left the private runway after dark in his Piper Pacer aircraft.