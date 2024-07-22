Interstate 35 has reopened after an incident with police on the scene caused a detour in both directions near Faribault Sunday.
Motorists were detoured off of Interstate 35 in both directions at Medford near Faribault late Sunday afternoon. A police presence was visible on MnDOT traffic cameras.
Around 8 p.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Dougherty, the interstate section had reopened to traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
