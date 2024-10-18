How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Help Ruff Start Rescue’s communications team by taking videos of adoptable rescue animals for promotional purposes and at events. Must be 18 or over. http://www.ruffstartrescue.org/
BOARD MEMBER
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Approximately 2 hours per week. Monthly evening board meetings. https://www.artheartandhoofbeats.com/
YOUTH MENTOR
Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options. Two to four hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. https://www.bolderoptions.org/
BOWLING ASSISTANT
Reach for Resources works with individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with bowling outings in St. Louis Park or New Hope. http://www.reachforresources.org/
FOOD RESCUE DRIVER
Assist Interfaith Community Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth. Drive the van to local stores and pick up donations for the food shelf. Must be at least 18 and able to lift 50-plus pounds. http://iocp.org/
MAGAZINE DRIVE
Organize a magazine drive (no more than three-year-old magazines, no catalogs) to benefit the clients of Living Well Disability Services. Collect the magazines and deliver to Mendota Heights office. http://livingwell.org/
FOOD SHELF GREETER
Assist Community Emergency Service with the food shelf. Greet clients, assist with intake and registration. Spanish speakers a plus. South Minneapolis location. Training provided. https://www.cesmn.org/
BUSINESS ASSISTANT
Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs in areas of interest. A range of volunteer areas can assist people of color business owners to succeed. https://ledbytruth.org/
MEAL ASSISTANT
Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 can help with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org
DATA ENTRY
Assist the Salvation Army at the Burnsville location 4-20 hours a week, flexible. Utilize Salvation Army database. One-year commitment requested. Must have basic computer proficiency. salvationarmynorth.org
ASSISTANT
Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Opportunities include activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org
YOUTH MENTORING
Kids ‘n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who need positive role models. They connect volunteers with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost but enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org
FOOD ASSISTANT
Appetite for Change focuses on making fresh food available and accessible for those in north Minneapolis. Youth and workforce development programs, meal boxes, urban agriculture and cooking workshops. afcmn.org
HANDYPERSON
Work with the maintenance team on various handyperson projects for Avivo. Touch up paint, hang cabinets, change light bulbs and more. Basic maintenance skills a plus. Must be able to lift 25 pounds and climb stairs. avivomn.org
MENTOR
Help FamilyWise Services with their Bright Beginnings Program. Mentors, age 25 and older, are paired with teen moms to provide support and stability as young mothers journey from pregnancy to motherhood. Two to six hours a month. familywiseservices.org
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
Public Accuracy Tests are required by state law. We watched them in Hennepin County and Minneapolis.