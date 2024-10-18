How you can help

The Latest

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2024 at 8:58AM
Chili, left, and Paislee are foster cats. Help Ruff Start Rescue helps to connect people with foster pets. We have been investigating the world of animal rescues and found that there are major gaps in oversight for groups that are trying to save cats and dogs. A key example in this is Happy Tails Rescue, a group in Fridley that was recently raided and had their animals removed. Without better oversight and clearer standards of care, animals are being neglected. ] SHARI L. GROSS • shari.gross@startribune.com (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

VIDEOGRAPHER

Help Ruff Start Rescue’s communications team by taking videos of adoptable rescue animals for promotional purposes and at events. Must be 18 or over. http://www.ruffstartrescue.org/

BOARD MEMBER

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Approximately 2 hours per week. Monthly evening board meetings. https://www.artheartandhoofbeats.com/

YOUTH MENTOR

Be a youth mentor with Bolder Options. Two to four hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. https://www.bolderoptions.org/

BOWLING ASSISTANT

Reach for Resources works with individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with bowling outings in St. Louis Park or New Hope. http://www.reachforresources.org/

FOOD RESCUE DRIVER

Assist Interfaith Community Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth. Drive the van to local stores and pick up donations for the food shelf. Must be at least 18 and able to lift 50-plus pounds. http://iocp.org/

MAGAZINE DRIVE

Organize a magazine drive (no more than three-year-old magazines, no catalogs) to benefit the clients of Living Well Disability Services. Collect the magazines and deliver to Mendota Heights office. http://livingwell.org/

FOOD SHELF GREETER

Assist Community Emergency Service with the food shelf. Greet clients, assist with intake and registration. Spanish speakers a plus. South Minneapolis location. Training provided. https://www.cesmn.org/

BUSINESS ASSISTANT

Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start and run through mentorship, business consulting and online programs in areas of interest. A range of volunteer areas can assist people of color business owners to succeed. https://ledbytruth.org/

MEAL ASSISTANT

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 can help with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

DATA ENTRY

Assist the Salvation Army at the Burnsville location 4-20 hours a week, flexible. Utilize Salvation Army database. One-year commitment requested. Must have basic computer proficiency. salvationarmynorth.org

ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Opportunities include activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

YOUTH MENTORING

Kids ‘n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who need positive role models. They connect volunteers with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost but enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Appetite for Change focuses on making fresh food available and accessible for those in north Minneapolis. Youth and workforce development programs, meal boxes, urban agriculture and cooking workshops. afcmn.org

HANDYPERSON

Work with the maintenance team on various handyperson projects for Avivo. Touch up paint, hang cabinets, change light bulbs and more. Basic maintenance skills a plus. Must be able to lift 25 pounds and climb stairs. avivomn.org

MENTOR

Help FamilyWise Services with their Bright Beginnings Program. Mentors, age 25 and older, are paired with teen moms to provide support and stability as young mothers journey from pregnancy to motherhood. Two to six hours a month. familywiseservices.org

