How you can help

Chili, left, and Paislee are foster cats. Help Ruff Start Rescue helps to connect people with foster pets. We have been investigating the world of animal rescues and found that there are major gaps in oversight for groups that are trying to save cats and dogs. A key example in this is Happy Tails Rescue, a group in Fridley that was recently raided and had their animals removed. Without better oversight and clearer standards of care, animals are being neglected. ] SHARI L. GROSS • shari.gross@startribune.com (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)