How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
MBMentors works with small and startup businesses to foster success and growth. Provide mentoring and coaching to entrepreneurs and small business owners through a variety of programs, 10-15 hours a month. mbmentors.org
DRIVER
Assist Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels over 21 routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Most routes take one hour or less. cesmn.org
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
Padoc Area Scholars Society assists youth living in South Sudan through a college scholarship program. Staff is 100% volunteer. St. Paul office. southsudanpass.org
TUTOR
Help Literacy Minnesota tutor adults to prepare for their GED. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Thu. in Minneapolis. Reading, writing and math. literacymn.org
FOOD SHELF
The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families every day. Pack food boxes, unload food deliveries, process donations and stock shelves. Weekdays. Shifts are 2-4 hours. St. Paul location. keystoneservices.org
SCHOOL ASSISTANT
SparkPath (formerly Success Beyond the Classroom) works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. sparkpath.org
BOOK DRIVE
Help Little Free Libraries with its mission to share books across the community. Hold a book drive at work, faith community, building or group. Staff assists in identifying Little Free Libraries in your area. littlefreelibrary.org
DONATE BLOOD
Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers, 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org
SKATING
Help New Directions Youth Ministry bring the sports of hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. newdirectionsyouth.com
PERFORMING ARTS
Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. A variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org
HOME ASSISTANT
Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. A variety of positions exist, including handyman or light carpentry and skilled home maintenance. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org
OFFICE SUPPORT
Reach for Resources serves people with developmental disabilities. Assist in the Minnetonka office with administrative tasks, filing, scanning, data entry and more. reachforresources.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org
PET THERAPY
Bring joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone’s day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with a nationally recognized pet therapy organization. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org
FARM ASSISTANTS
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats — Equine Rescue and Sanctuary needs help on the farm and with special projects. Cleaning stalls, mending fences, general maintenance of the grounds, cleaning and pricing donated tack for sales. Electrical and carpentry skills a plus. artheartandhoofbeats.com
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.