How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Assist New Directions Youth Ministry in north Minneapolis with children grades 1-12 with emphasis on mathematics. Monday through Thursday, 3-5 pm. Duration, days and times of commitment flexible. stolaflutheran.org
GROUP SUPPORT
TreeHouse works with teens through support groups, mentorship, career development, retreats and other activities. Work with teens to provide a safe place for sharing feelings and concerns. Tuesday evenings. Multiple metro locations. Training provided. treehousehope.org
FOOD PANTRY
Help VEAP’s food pantry in Bloomington. Assist with shopping, fulfilling orders, sorting donations, loading vehicles. Must be at least 18. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. veap.org
PET THERAPY
Bring joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone’s day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with a nationally recognized pet therapy organization. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org
EDUCATION ASSISTANTS
African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. Areas of interest include health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Many opportunities. acerinc.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Assist Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. The center serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as tour guides, at the information desk or gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org
MEAL DELIVERY
Help Open Arms of Minnesota. Prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutrition needs of individuals living with serious and life-threatening diseases. Weekdays for 1-2 hours midday. Minneapolis and St. Paul. openarmsmn.org
HORSEBACK RIDING
Help River Valley Riders provide horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don’t need horse experience to work at these sessions — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org
OUTDOOR ASSISTANTS
The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. Will train Certified Outdoor Mentors. tipsoutdoors.org
DRIVER
Assist Memorial Blood Centers. Valid license and good driving record required. Vehicle (minivan or smaller) provided. mbc.org
ASSISTANT
The Camden Collective serves north Minneapolis with youth development, food share and community events. thecamdencollective.org
BOOK ASSISTANT
The Free Book Boogie collects new and used children’s books. Assist with collection and distribution of books. thefreebookbuggie.org
TALK WITH UKRAINIANS
ENGin, an international program connecting English-speakers with Ukrainians of all ages, seeks volunteers for weekly one-hour video chats. Volunteers help their students break the language barrier, offering friendship and emotional support, and introducing them to a new culture. Training included. enginprogram.org
FRONT DESK
Help Neighborhood House at the St. Paul location. Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors. Must have interpersonal, computer and second language skills. Monday-Wednesday. neighborhoodhousemn.org
FINANCIAL ASSISTANT
Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Will provide training. prepareandprosper.org
FARM ASSISTANTS
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats, Equine Rescue and Sanctuary needs you to assist on the farm or with special projects. Cleaning stalls, mending fences, general maintenance of the grounds, cleaning and pricing donated tack for sales. Electrical and carpentry skills a plus. artheartandhoofbeats.com
