How you can help

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

September 13, 2024 at 8:59AM
Now that another year of school has started, New Directions Youth Ministry is looking for volunteer tutors to work with children in grades 1-12. (PeopleImages, Getty Images/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

TUTORING

Assist New Directions Youth Ministry in north Minneapolis with children grades 1-12 with emphasis on mathematics. Monday through Thursday, 3-5 pm. Duration, days and times of commitment flexible. stolaflutheran.org

GROUP SUPPORT

TreeHouse works with teens through support groups, mentorship, career development, retreats and other activities. Work with teens to provide a safe place for sharing feelings and concerns. Tuesday evenings. Multiple metro locations. Training provided. treehousehope.org

FOOD PANTRY

Help VEAP’s food pantry in Bloomington. Assist with shopping, fulfilling orders, sorting donations, loading vehicles. Must be at least 18. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. veap.org

PET THERAPY

Bring joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone’s day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with a nationally recognized pet therapy organization. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

EDUCATION ASSISTANTS

African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. Areas of interest include health equity, economic and community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Many opportunities. acerinc.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

Assist Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. The center serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Act as tour guides, at the information desk or gift shop or for special events. landmarkcenter.org

MEAL DELIVERY

Help Open Arms of Minnesota. Prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutrition needs of individuals living with serious and life-threatening diseases. Weekdays for 1-2 hours midday. Minneapolis and St. Paul. openarmsmn.org

HORSEBACK RIDING

Help River Valley Riders provide horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don’t need horse experience to work at these sessions — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANTS

The Tips Outdoors Foundation provides hands-on outdoor educational experiences for youth and families. Will train Certified Outdoor Mentors. tipsoutdoors.org

DRIVER

Assist Memorial Blood Centers. Valid license and good driving record required. Vehicle (minivan or smaller) provided. mbc.org

ASSISTANT

The Camden Collective serves north Minneapolis with youth development, food share and community events. thecamdencollective.org

BOOK ASSISTANT

The Free Book Boogie collects new and used children’s books. Assist with collection and distribution of books. thefreebookbuggie.org

TALK WITH UKRAINIANS

ENGin, an international program connecting English-speakers with Ukrainians of all ages, seeks volunteers for weekly one-hour video chats. Volunteers help their students break the language barrier, offering friendship and emotional support, and introducing them to a new culture. Training included. enginprogram.org

FRONT DESK

Help Neighborhood House at the St. Paul location. Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors. Must have interpersonal, computer and second language skills. Monday-Wednesday. neighborhoodhousemn.org

FINANCIAL ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support and financial services. Will provide training. prepareandprosper.org

FARM ASSISTANTS

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats, Equine Rescue and Sanctuary needs you to assist on the farm or with special projects. Cleaning stalls, mending fences, general maintenance of the grounds, cleaning and pricing donated tack for sales. Electrical and carpentry skills a plus. artheartandhoofbeats.com

Find more

Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.

