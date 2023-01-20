Greeter

Help Memorial Blood Centers in blood donation centers in locations across the metro. Ensure that donors' first impressions of the center and the donation process are positive. Welcome donors, verify their file and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer services skills and be computer literate. mbc.org

Bird houses

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Help paint gourd birdhouses for sale in the silent auction this spring. Birdhouses are supplied; you provide the painting supplies and artistic creativity. wingspanlife.org

Food shelf

Assist Good in the Hood with its Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Set up and distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. One to eight people needed each time. goodinthehood.org

Clothes drive

Project for Pride in Living needs 30 to 50 sets of long underwear for students, sizes S-XXL (a stack of each size would be great). Also collecting handwarmers. ppl-inc.org

Website tech

Assist Twin Cities Pride by managing its website. Someone else manages social media. Help coordinate the website with social media. Some experience required. tcpride.org

Strength training

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Friday mornings. reachforresources.org

Musician

Play for memory care residents at Presbyterian Homes Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park. Spend time with senior adults. Must have a musical talent such as playing a guitar, piano, keyboard, etc. preshomes.org

Receptionist

Help Neighbors Inc., in South St. Paul. Greet and provide direction for visitors and clients. Assist with minor administrative projects. Must be 18. Four-hour shift. neighborsmn.org

Ride the rails

The Minnesota Streetcar Museum needs volunteers to operate the historic streetcars on its two lines, one at Lake Harriet and the other in downtown Excelsior. In addition to operators, there's a need for station agents and people to maintain the streetcars and track. Operator training starts in early April. Operators must be at least 18 and commit to a minimum of three hours a month. Operator applications are due March 31; station agent and maintenance crew applications are welcome at any time. trolleyride.org/about/volunteer

Youth mentoring

Kids ´n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County. It connects volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children. Spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

Adopt a grandparent

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

Hunger class

Help Second Harvest Heartland to lead groups through the Hunger 101 simulation, which teaches about the issue of hunger. Training and support provided. Must be comfortable with speaking in front of and leading groups. One-year commitment requested. volunteer.2harvest.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.