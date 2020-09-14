The Nov. 3 general election is weeks away. But in many states, including Minnesota, voting will soon be underway.

Eligible voters here in Minnesota can cast an early absentee ballot beginning Friday, Sept. 18, either in person or via mail. Those options are expected to be especially popular this year, as more people opt to avoid in-person lines and interactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the options, it’s easy to feel confused or intimidated about the deadlines and processes for getting your ballot to election officials on time. Whether you plan to vote in person or by mail, we have you covered. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.