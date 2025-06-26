How to manage ADHD at work and turn it into a strength

NEW YORK — Jeremy Didier had taken her son to a psychologist for a possible ADHD evaluation when she spotted an article about women with the condition. As she read it in the waiting room, she thought to herself: They're describing me.
''Lots of risk-taking, lots of very impulsive behavior growing up,'' Didier said. As the magazine described, she'd excelled in school but gotten in trouble for talking too much. She'd amassed too many speeding tickets as an adult. She turned to her husband and said, "I think I might have ADHD.''
Didier is now the board president of Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, a nonprofit advocacy and support organization. Her realization mirrors the experiences of other adults who wonder if they have ADHD after a child's diagnosis.
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by inattention, hyperactivity or a combination of the two. Common symptoms such as trouble concentrating or sitting still can create challenges at work.
People with ADHD are often passed over for promotions, said Andrew Sylvester, a psychiatrist at UCHealth, a hospital in Longmont, Colorado. Difficulties with attention may lead the mind to drift during meetings, and cause someone to miss important discussion nuances. The disorder may interfere with organization, planning and remembering details.
Yet some adults think of having ADHD as a source of personality strengths and ways of thinking that benefit employers. Diagnostic manuals may call it a disorder, but it also can be a superpower, they said.
''Our brains work differently and so we're more likely to be able to think outside the box and come up with different things, and sometimes that's because we've had to do that in order to to survive,'' Didier said.
Here are some ways to cope with and channel ADHD in the workplace.