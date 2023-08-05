Even when you do extensive homework before making a purchase or contracting for a service, things can still go wrong. Although most of us gripe about service headaches to family, friends, and co-workers, we seldomcomplain to the company that dropped the ball. And many consumers who do complain to businesses do so ineffectively.

Most consumers remain silent because it seems like too much trouble to complain or they want to avoid a confrontation. Others don't complain because they think it won't help. But telling a company—especially a reputable company — that things didn't go well usually produces good results.

The first step is to make sure the company's owner or manager knows you are dissatisfied. Even if the employees you dealt with know you are unhappy, that information might not reach someone who has the authority to put things right.

When you complain, state the facts as you view them, why you feel entitled to relief, and how the company can make amends. Make your request reasonable. Use firm language but avoid threats; no one responds well to hostility.

If your complaint involves a product that you bought or was installed, contact the manufacturer. Even if your problem did not result from a manufacturing defect, the company may want to settle your claim rather than risk your ill will. Call the company and obtain an email address or phone number for the company's CEO or president. Although the company's top executive is unlikely to handle your complaint personally, his or her staff is likely to get it to someone in the company who can help you.

Another option is to post your complaint — and your desired resolution — on Facebook or Twitter and tag the company. This forces the company to decide whether it wants to gain good or bad publicity from your dispute.

Still no favorable resolution? Fortunately, there are third-party programs that can help.

If you paid using a credit card, the federal Fair Credit Billing Act and the policies of credit card issuers provide enormous leverage by allowing you to withhold payment for goods and services you believe are defective or not delivered as promised. After you have tried unsuccessfully to resolve the matter with the service provider, contact your credit card bank to dispute the charge. Once you have requested this "chargeback," your credit card bank will place a hold on the disputed charge and investigate. The service provider can protest the chargeback, but sellers rarely successfully reverse chargebacks if the customer has returned (or tried to return) the goods or can document the service defect.

Another option is to file a complaint with a government consumer agency. Your most broad-reaching resource is the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General (651-296-3353), which has legal authority over many types of businesses.

The matter might be resolved via phone or email, but the office may also perform inspections, gather evidence from third parties, do legal or technical research, or mediate the dispute. Staff might do more than resolve your complaint; they might get the merchant to agree to change business practices and/or provide relief to additional aggrieved consumers, or they might force the business to pay penalties.

Private agencies such as the Better Business Bureau might also help you. But government agencies have the force of law behind them. Governments can conduct formal investigations and use law enforcement tools such as subpoena power to obtain the facts that will help them negotiate a settlement on your behalf. Government consumer offices can pursue legal action if evidence shows the merchant has violated the law. And the staffs of government agencies are more likely to negotiate on your behalf than are mediators with private and voluntary programs.

If you still can't resolve your complaint, you may be able to bring an action in small claims court. Most courts have legal advisers to help you prepare your case.

Twin Cities Consumers' Checkbook magazine and Checkbook.org is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help consumers get the best service and lowest prices. Star Tribune readers can access Checkbook's all of Checkbook's ratings and advice free until Sept. 5 via Checkbook.org/StarTribune/Complain.