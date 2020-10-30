MLS postseason

• The MLS playoffs will begin after the conclusion of the regular season on Nov. 8 and end with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

• A total of 18 clubs will compete in the playoffs: 10 from the Eastern Conference and eight from the West.

• There will be two play-in games in the East.

• After the play-in games, it will be a straight bracket that will be set up by seedings. All rounds are single-elimination.