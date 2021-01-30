40: per capita rate of first vaccine doses administered
15: per capita rate of second doses administered
17: per capita rate of doses distributed to state
University of Minnesota looks to diversify music collection
While putting together music for his second Master's recital in 2019, University of Minnesota alum Jared Miller said finding music by Latinx or Spanish composers was difficult, even impossible at times. "Latinx" is a gender-neutral term for Latino.
Local
Wisconsin schools release first data on restraining students
More than half of Wisconsin schools restrained or isolated students to control their behavior during the last school year, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Local
In evenly split Wisconsin, partisan divides may only grow
This summer, amid the country's roiling pandemic and racial unrest, Sage Conrad hung signs outside of the café her parents own. The simple message: "Black Lives Matter." Conrad, the shop's general manager, also placed signs at an adjacent boutique she owns in the Door County, Wisconsin, town of Baileys Harbor.
Local
Top energy lawmakers optimistic despite divided Legislature
In a legislative session likely to be dominated by the state's pandemic response, two key leaders in Minnesota's divided Legislature see room for common ground on energy conservation.
Local
Prosecutors: March trial in George Floyd's death could be superspreader event
The prosecution said more people would be put at risk in the George Floyd case due to the large number of witnesses and demonstrators expected.