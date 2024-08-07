How Kamala Harris trusted her gut and picked Tim Walz

When Vice President Kamala Harris gathered some of her closest advisers in the dining room of the Naval Observatory Saturday, they had more choices than time.
Her team had just wrapped up the fastest, most intensive vetting of potential running mates in modern history, a blitz of paperwork and virtual interviews that had concluded only Friday. The advisers were there to present their findings on a list that still technically ran six deep to Harris, who had less than 72 hours to sift through it to make her final decision.
One by one, the circle of her most trusted confidants ran through the pros and cons of each possible No. 2. The sessions went long enough to be broken up with sandwiches and salads as the team eventually focused on the three men she would meet the next day for what would prove to be pivotal in-person interviews: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Polls had been conducted. Focus groups had been commissioned. Records reviewed. And the upshot, Harris was told, was this: She could win the White House with any of the three finalists by her side.
It was the rarest of political advice for a political leader at the crossroads of such a consequential decision. And for Harris, a vice president who had spent much of her tenure trying to quietly establish herself without running afoul of President Joe Biden, the advice was freeing rather than constricting.
She could pick whomever she wanted.