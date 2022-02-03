As inflation continues to rise to levels we haven't seen in decades, the Star Tribune would like to know how you have responded to increased prices and what changes, if any, you have made in how you shop and save.
To share how you've adjusted your life to rising inflation, please fill out the form below. If you're interested in being interviewed, please provide your email and contact number.
Harbaugh says Vikings interview 'one-time thing,' admits depth of interest wasn't mutual
