Hopkins police are hoping a reward will bring in a tip leading them to a man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl this month.

Authorities say a Black man believed to be about 50 years old allegedly assaulted the victim about 3:30 p.m. April 4 in the 500 block of N. Blake Road. The suspect is between 5 foot 4 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has "very short" black hair, according to a police spokesman.

The suspect is known to ride Metro Transit Route 17 buses, said Sgt. Mike Glassberg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, report information via Facebook messenger or report information anonymously through the city of Hopkins website.

The city's Police Department and CrimeStoppers Minnesota are offering a $500 reward for information that helps identify the suspect.