Hopkins’ girls’ basketball season came to abrupt end. Mentor Brian Cosgriff’s coaching career did likewise.

The architect of the perennial state power is stepping down from his coaching position after directing the Royals to seven state championships during his 21-year tenure. Hopkins made its initial state tournament appearance in 2002, his third season at the helm of the prominent program.

“I was very fortunate to have a lot of great players,” Cosgriff said. “I also had a very supportive community and administration.”

The Royals (30-0) were on the verge of completing back-to-back unbeaten seasons in March when concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Minnesota State High School League to cancel the season a day before their Class 4A state championship matchup with Farmington. They beat the Tigers 77-52 earlier in the season.

“We ran into an unfortunate set of circumstances at the end of the season that was very hard to understand at the time. It didn’t make any sense. Looking back on it now, it makes a lot of sense, but we didn’t know that at the time,” Cosgriff said. “I was really disappointed for the kids, especially the seniors. They were part of something very special.”

That’s for sure. ESPN named the Royals the No. 1 girls’ basketball team in the nation following the season.

“What a great honor,” Cosgriff said. “It’s a nice consolation prize.”

Cosgriff’s seven championships are one short of the state tournament record held by Myron Glass at Rochester Lourdes and Faith Johnson Patterson at Minneapolis North and DeLaSalle. He owns a 35-6 record in state tournament play, the second highest winning percentage (. 854) behind Johnson Patterson’s .857 for coaches with a minimum of four state tournament appearances.

“It’s not about what you accomplish as an individual,” Cosgriff said. “It’s about what you accomplish as a team.”

He is the 13th winningest girls’ coach (569-67) in state history. Mike Dreier of New London-Spicer tops the list at 962-182.

“It’s not about the wins-and-losses or championships,” Cosgriff said. “It’s about the journey along the way. It’s been a great ride.”

He leaves the program riding a 62-game winning streak, the second longest in state history. Fosston won 78 consecutive games from December 21, 1999, through March 7, 2002.

He benefited most recently from the nation’s No. 1 player in senior guard Paige Bueckers, who is bound for Connecticut.

“Coz is the best coach in the state and country,” Bueckers said. “He wants every player to give 110 percent at all times. He expects absolute greatness.”

Other standouts at the top of his list are Nia Coffey (most athletic) and Leslie Knight (best leader). He won three consecutive state titles with Coffey (2011-13).

Cosgriff attributes his successful run all to his players.

He will never forget the relationships he built with his players and coaching staff as well as opposing players and coaches throughout the years. His younger brother, Barry, was part of the Royals’ staff.

“I’m blessed to have coached with my younger brother,” said Cosgriff, who will be part of the third class to be inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame in April.

During his journey, Cosgriff lost both of his parents, Collette and Don, and older brother, Brad. He has a sister, Bridget.

“Losing a family member makes me want to get in the gym immediately and be with my other supportive family,” Cosgriff said. “There is nothing more important than the bond you have with family.”