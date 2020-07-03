The Traveler: Michael Brown of St. Paul

A young child sat in a fruit crate while her mother and older sister set up a produce stand in Santa Rosa de Copán. Although Honduras has been labeled as a dangerous place, "I found so much beauty in the country, both in its geography and its peoples," Brown wrote in an e-mail of his 2018 visit there. He spent six weeks in the Central American country, doing a short-term work exchange in Roatán Island and backpacking and couchsurfing on the mainland. He especially enjoyed the small cities of Santa Rose de Copán and Gracias de Lempira, Celaque National Park, the Mayan archaeological site of Copán Ruinas and the beauty of the area of La Tigre National Park, outside the capital city of Tegucigalpa. "Yet what stands out most are the recollections of the pleasantries in meeting the Hondureños via the Couchsurfing hospitality group," Brown wrote. He made this photo with his 2006 Nikon D80.